• Three (3) tables for eight (8) Prominent Seating
• Guests to attend the VIP Pre-Reception and photo opportunity with the Speaker
• Valet parking for (24) guests
• 30 seconds AD-time presentation during gala
• CEO/Company stage recognition
• (1) Coffee with the CEO Podcast episode
• Recognition in all media and promotional materials
• Two (2) tables for eight (8) Prominent Seating
• Guests to attend the VIP Pre-Reception and photo opportunity with the Speaker
• Valet parking for (16) guests
• 30-second AD-social media
•CEO/Company award host
•Amenity Sponsor**
•Recognition in all media and promotional materials
• One (1) table for eight (8) Prominent Seating
• Guests to attend the VIP Pre-Reception and photo opportunity with the Speaker
• Valet parking for (8) guests
• 30-second AD- social media
• CEO/Company (1) social media spotlight
• Company marketing material display***
• Recognition in all media and promotional materials
• One (1) table for eight (8) Prominent Seating
• Valet parking for (4) guests
• Recognition in printed programs
• Half (1/2) table with four (4) seats
• Valet parking for (2) guests
Reserved seating for eight (8)
