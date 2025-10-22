28th Annual Quality & Excellence Awards Luncheon

2201 N Stemmons Fwy

Dallas, TX 75207, USA

Presenting Sponsor (Member Price)
$40,000

• Three (3) tables for eight (8) Prominent Seating

• Guests to attend the VIP Pre-Reception and photo opportunity with the Speaker

• Valet parking for (24) guests

• 30 seconds AD-time presentation during gala

• CEO/Company stage recognition

• (1) Coffee with the CEO Podcast episode

• Recognition in all media and promotional materials

Presenting Sponsor (Non-Member Price)
$54,000

• Three (3) tables for eight (8) Prominent Seating

• Guests to attend the VIP Pre-Reception and photo opportunity with the Speaker

• Valet parking for (24) guests

• 30 seconds AD-time presentation during gala

• CEO/Company stage recognition

• (1) Coffee with the CEO Podcast episode

• Recognition in all media and promotional materials

Gold Sponsor (Member Price)
$20,000

• Two (2) tables for eight (8) Prominent Seating

• Guests to attend the VIP Pre-Reception and photo opportunity with the Speaker

• Valet parking for (16) guests

• 30-second AD-social media

•CEO/Company award host

•Amenity Sponsor**

•Recognition in all media and promotional materials

Gold Sponsor (Non-Member Price)
$27,000

• Two (2) tables for eight (8) Prominent Seating

• Guests to attend the VIP Pre-Reception and photo opportunity with the Speaker

• Valet parking for (16) guests

• 30-second AD-social media

•CEO/Company award host

•Amenity Sponsor**

•Recognition in all media and promotional materials

Presidents Circle Sponsor (Member Price)
$10,000

• One (1) table for eight (8) Prominent Seating

• Guests to attend the VIP Pre-Reception and photo opportunity with the Speaker

• Valet parking for (8) guests

• 30-second AD- social media

• CEO/Company (1) social media spotlight

• Company marketing material display***

• Recognition in all media and promotional materials

Presidents Circle Sponsor (Non-Member Price)
$13,500

• One (1) table for eight (8) Prominent Seating

• Guests to attend the VIP Pre-Reception and photo opportunity with the Speaker

• Valet parking for (8) guests

• 30-second AD- social media

• CEO/Company (1) social media spotlight

• Company marketing material display***

• Recognition in all media and promotional materials

Silver Sponsor (Member Price)
$5,500

• One (1) table for eight (8) Prominent Seating

• Valet parking for (4) guests

• Recognition in printed programs

Silver Sponsor (Non-Member Price)
$7,500

• One (1) table for eight (8) Prominent Seating

• Valet parking for (4) guests

• Recognition in printed programs

Bronze Sponsor (Member Price)
$2,500

• Half (1/2) table with four (4) seats

• Valet parking for (2) guests

Bronze Sponsor (Non-Member Price)
$3,500

• Half (1/2) table with four (4) seats

• Valet parking for (2) guests

Reserved Table (Member Price)
$3,500

Reserved seating for eight (8)

Reserved Table (Non-Member Price)
$4,500

Reserved seating for eight (8)

Individual Ticket (Member Price)
$175
Individual Ticket (Non-Member Price)
$350

