2nd Link Douglas Elementary School Foundation's Silent Auction

Offering (3) 30-minute lessons for up to 2 children during the summer of 2026 at Lakemont Pool. These lessons are intended for stroke improvement (any stroke) and race-day readiness (improving diving, flip turns, etc.).





Children must be at least 7 years old and have the ability to swim freestyle at least 25 yards without assistance. Lessons will be coordinated with the (2) coaches.





Value: $160