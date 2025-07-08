$
Grants entry to the event included material, finger foods 2 drink tickets
Grants 2 entries to the event included materials, finger foods 4 drink tickets and 4 raffle tickets
Grants entry to the event included material, finger foods 2 drink tickets. First come first serve, entrance will depend on availability.
Presenter sponsor, just three available, logo at the marketing materials, and social media recognition across the IDW chapters. 2 tickets for the event, 4 raffle tickets, 3 min business presentation at the event. 5 mentions during the program as sponsor. Authorize to distribute promo materials for event attendees
Industry exclusivity , logo at the marketing materials, and social media recognition in Gold sponsor combined post across the IDW chapters. 1 ticket for the event, 2 raffle tickets, 1 min business presentation at the event. 3 mentions during the program as sponsor. Authorize to distribute promo materials for event attendees
Logo at the marketing materials, and social media recognition on combined silver sponsor group. 2 raffle tickets, 2 mentions during the program as sponsor. Authorize to distribute promo materials for event attendees
