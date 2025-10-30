Low Key Charitable Foundation Inc

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Low Key Charitable Foundation Inc

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<span>318 Skills Camp</span>

One University Pl

Shreveport, LA 71115, USA

Camp Entry
$125

⚾ 318 Skills Camp
Join us for an exciting day of baseball instruction led by top college and professional players! This camp will cover hitting, base running, pitching, and defense — helping players develop their fundamentals and confidence on the field. Each participant will receive a camp T-shirt! Ages 7-13 years old-Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from some of the best and have a great time on the field!

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