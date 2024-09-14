Reformed Church of New Paltz

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Reformed Church of New Paltz

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Bobby Jo Valentine Open Hearted Folk Music Concert

92 Huguenot St

New Paltz, NY 12561

Concert Ticket
$10
Open hearted folk music by Bobby Jo Valentine performed within the soaring sanctuary of the Historic Reformed Church of New Paltz in support of our local food pantries following the Ulster County Crop Walk. Ticket price is a suggested donation of $10.00
Registered Crop Walker Free Dinner & Concert Ticket
Gratuito
Show your Ulster County 2024 Crop Walk registration at the door for FREE dinner and entry to the concert. Open hearted folk music by Bobby Jo Valentine performed within the soaring sanctuary of the Historic Reformed Church of New Paltz in support of our local food pantries. Extra bonus!! FREE Soup and Bread Dinner at 5:00pm in the Church Social Hall.
Añadir una donación para Reformed Church of New Paltz

$

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