Bobby Jo Valentine Open Hearted Folk Music Concert

Show your Ulster County 2024 Crop Walk registration at the door for FREE dinner and entry to the concert. Open hearted folk music by Bobby Jo Valentine performed within the soaring sanctuary of the Historic Reformed Church of New Paltz in support of our local food pantries. Extra bonus!! FREE Soup and Bread Dinner at 5:00pm in the Church Social Hall.

Show your Ulster County 2024 Crop Walk registration at the door for FREE dinner and entry to the concert. Open hearted folk music by Bobby Jo Valentine performed within the soaring sanctuary of the Historic Reformed Church of New Paltz in support of our local food pantries. Extra bonus!! FREE Soup and Bread Dinner at 5:00pm in the Church Social Hall.

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