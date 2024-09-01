We Cant Breathe Inc. Membership

At We Can't Breathe Inc., we know that meaningful change starts with a dedicated community. By becoming a member, you’re not only gaining access to exclusive benefits but also making a direct impact on the lives of those we serve. Your membership helps us continue our mission to empower under-resourced youth, advocate for social justice, and provide healing spaces for those in need.
Supporter Membership - $25/year
$25
Sin expiración
Exclusive Updates: Receive our quarterly newsletter with the latest updates on our programs, success stories, and upcoming events.Early Access: Get early access to event tickets and special promotions.Welcome Pack: Receive a digital membership badge to show your support on social media.
Advocate Membership - $50/year
$50
Sin expiración
All Supporter Benefits, Plus:Member-Only Webinars: Access to exclusive online workshops and webinars led by experts in social justice, youth development, and leadership.Event Discounts: Enjoy discounted tickets to our fundraising events, workshops, and community gatherings.
Champion Membership - $100/year
$100
Sin expiración
All Advocate Benefits, Plus:Priority Registration: Priority registration for high-demand events and educational excursions.Exclusive Merchandise: Receive a We Can't Breathe Inc. t-shirt or tote bag to proudly display your support.Recognition: Your name listed on our website and annual report as a Champion Member.
Patron Membership - $250/year
$250
Sin expiración
All Champion Benefits, Plus:VIP Event Access: Invitations to members-only networking events and receptions with key community leaders and influencers.Behind-the-Scenes Tours: Exclusive tours of our facilities and a chance to meet the team behind our programs.Personalized Impact Report: Annual report detailing how your contributions directly impacted our programs and initiatives.
Visionary Membership - $500/year
$500
Sin expiración
All Patron Benefits, Plus:Personal Consultation: A one-on-one consultation with our Executive Director or Program Leaders to discuss the future of our organization and how your support is making a difference.Special Recognition: Featured as a Visionary Member in our annual gala program and during special events.Customized Engagement: Tailored opportunities to get involved in specific projects or initiatives that align with your personal interests or professional expertise.
Añadir una donación para We Cant Breathe Inc
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!