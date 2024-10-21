South Texas Renegades's Spring Raffle

Single Ticket
$10
One ticket per item: FFL requirements and fees may apply. This is a Raffle that will have 5 drawings for a better chance to win. One ticket Ruger 10-22, Taurus TX22, Vera Bradley 22" suitcase, Birchwood Casey Range Starter Pack, Vortex Red Dot Optic
Bundle of 10 Tickets
$100
10 Tickets per item: FFL requirements and fees may apply.This is a Raffle that will have 5 drawings for a better chance to win. 10 Tickets Ruger 10-22, Taurus TX22, Vera Bradley 22" suitcase, Birchwood Casey Range Starter Pack, Vortex Red Dot Optic

