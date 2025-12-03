<span>5678 Subasta Silenciosa de Booster de Baile</span>

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Sesión fotográfica profesional con Rachael Maxwell Photography ($400 valor https://www.rmaxwellphoto.com)
Capture los momentos más significativos de la vida con esta mini sesión de fotos profesional y galería, perfecta para familias, parejas, personas mayores o cualquier persona que desee imágenes hermosas y de alta calidad. Su fotógrafo le guiará a través de una sesión personalizada, ayudándole a sentirse cómodo, seguro y perfectamente posado mientras crea fotos atemporales que apreciará durante años.
¡Oferte ahora y congele sus momentos favoritos en el tiempo! ✨📷
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Black Spade Tattoo Shop Gift Card — https://blackspadetattoo.com
Express yourself with this Black Spade Tatoo gift card, perfect for anyone ready to add a meaningful piece, a fun design, or the next chapter in their body-art story. Whether you’re planning something small and sentimental or bold and artistic, this gift card can be used toward the tattoo of your choice with a skilled, professional artist.
Bid now and bring your vision to life—one inked masterpiece at a time! ✨🖤
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🕵️♂️🎰 The Mob Museum Las Vegas Experience + Bonus Book 🎰🕵️♂️
Dive into the fascinating—and infamous—history of organized crime with this exciting Mob Museum Las Vegas experience. This package includes admission for 2 to one of the city’s most iconic museums, where interactive exhibits, real artifacts, and immersive storytelling reveal the gripping past of the mob and its deep connections to Las Vegas.
To enrich your visit even further, this basket also includes the compelling book “When the Mob Ran Vegas,” offering behind-the-scenes stories, historic accounts, and insider details that bring the era to life.
Perfect for history buffs, Vegas lovers, or anyone intrigued by true crime, this experience is unforgettable from start to finish.
Place your bid and step back into a legendary chapter of Las Vegas history!
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Professional Teeth Whitening Session at Dentists of North Las Vegas - https://www.dentistsofnorthlasvegas.com
Brighten your smile with this complimentary professional teeth whitening session, performed by a trusted dental specialist. This treatment safely lifts stains and enhances the natural brilliance of your teeth, leaving you with a noticeably whiter, more confident smile.
Perfect for anyone preparing for holiday photos, special occasions, or simply wanting a fresh boost of radiance, this whitening session delivers quick, beautiful results in a comfortable, spa-like setting.
Bid today and treat yourself to the brightest version of your smile! ✨🦷
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🥤🍪 Twisted Sugar Sweet Treat Bundle 🍪🥤
Indulge your sweet side with this delicious Twisted Sugar Bundle, perfect for cookie lovers and soda-shop fans alike! This set includes a stylish Twisted Sugar tumbler to keep your favorite drinks perfectly chilled, along with a gift card so you can enjoy their famous cookies, sodas, and specialty treats.
Place your bid and sip, snack, and smile your way through this sweet experience! ✨🍭
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Treat yourself or a loved one with an Ultimate Hair Care Basket full of salon quality products from Kerastase. This basket will fulfill all your hair needs valued at $500!
Bid now for healthy and beautiful hair.
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Get one month of classes at FIT4MOM Las Vegas and a yoga mat with this item up for auction!
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Full Olive Tree Adoption from Treolive- https://treolive.com
Bring a taste of Italy into your home with this incredible full-year olive tree adoption! Your adoption includes premium extra-virgin olive oil straight from your tree, beautifully bottled and shipped to you, along with updates and photos from the grove in Italy.
This unique experience lets you savor authentic, small-batch olive oil while supporting sustainable farming traditions. Perfect for food lovers, travelers at heart, or anyone who appreciates high-quality artisanal products.
A truly unforgettable, delicious gift—straight from the source. 🇮🇹✨
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This basket is full of movie treats, candy and drinks to enjoy a movie night with your family at a cinemark theater! ($20 gift card included!)
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🤠🥜 Texas Roadhouse Nights Basket 🥜🤠
Bring the spirit of Texas Roadhouse home with this fun-filled basket packed with snacks, restaurant swag, and gift cards for 4 people for an unforgettable dining experience! Whether you’re craving buttery rolls, hand-cut steaks, or a night out with family and friends, this bundle has everything to satisfy your Roadhouse cravings.
Inside you’ll find delicious Texas-style snacks, branded swag and goodies, and gift cards to enjoy your next visit to Texas Roadhouse. It’s the perfect mix of fun treats and savory rewards — ideal for busy families, date nights, or anyone who loves a good meal in a lively atmosphere.
Bid now and get ready to kick back, relax, and enjoy some true Roadhouse hospitality! 🤠✨
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🎄🍪 Christmas Baking & Decorating Gift Set 🍪🎄
Get into the holiday spirit with this delightful Christmas Baking & Decorating Set, perfect for creating magical memories in the kitchen! This festive bundle includes a gift card to a local bakery for cookie decorating, along with a charming assortment of baking essentials to make your holiday treats sparkle.
Inside you’ll find a cookie sheet, an adorable “Cookies for Santa” plate, cozy holiday potholders, and everything you need to whip up and decorate delicious seasonal goodies. Whether you’re baking with little ones or preparing a holiday dessert table, this set brings warmth, fun, and sweetness to your Christmas traditions.
Bid now and let the holiday baking begin! ❄️✨
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Enjoy local beer and some great food at Nevada Brew Works! $100 gift certificate!
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Wine & Dine Night In — Above the Crust Pizza Package 🍕🍷
Enjoy the perfect cozy night in with this Wine & Dine bundle featuring a delicious gift card to Above the Crust Pizza for $50 paired with a bottle of wine to complete the experience. Treat yourself to handcrafted pizzas, fresh flavors, and all your favorite comfort bites — then unwind with a glass of wine for the ultimate relaxing evening.
Whether it’s a date night, family dinner, or a well-deserved break from cooking, this pairing delivers great food, great flavor, and great vibes.
Bid now for a night of effortless deliciousness! 🍕✨🍷
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🎲🍿 Family Game Night Fun Basket 🍿🎲
Get ready to create unforgettable memories with this Family Game Night basket packed full of excitement, laughs, and delicious treats! Perfect for families of all ages, this bundle includes an assortment of popular games and interactive activities to keep everyone entertained from the first roll of the dice to the final victory cheer.
Whether you’re hosting a cozy night in or planning a weekend of fun, this basket has everything you need for quality time together — all in one place. Gather around, grab your snacks, and let the games begin!
Bid now for a night of endless fun and family connection! ❤️✨
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Big Dogs is a local brewery here in Las Vegas. This basket includes a $20 gift card to the Draft House, a beer growler to be filled with one of their local beers, a candle made from one of their local beers and other swag. This is the perfect basket for any beer lover!
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Ultimate Beauty Lover’s Basket
Pamper yourself (or someone special!) with this luxury beauty basket overflowing with makeup, skincare, and lash essentials. Curated to give you that flawless, feel-good glow, this collection includes a mix of high-quality products perfect for everyday glam or a night out.
Inside, you’ll find a variety of premium makeup items, nourishing skincare favorites, and tons of fabulous lashes to elevate any beauty routine. Whether you’re a beauty enthusiast or just love a little self-care, this basket is packed with everything you need to look and feel amazing.
Treat yourself to the full glam experience — bid now and let beauty come to you! 💋✨
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