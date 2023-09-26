World Scouting Museum Book Store

Patches and Memorabilia of the Order of the Arrow, Vol 1 item
Patches and Memorabilia of the Order of the Arrow, Vol 1
$15

If you are ordering to be shipped please reach out to the Curator at [email protected] to confirm shipping amounts and add them to your order. Shipped orders need to have shipping amounts added below. Please note shipping cost will be rounded to the nearest dollar and we ship via USPS only.

Patches and Memorabilia of the Order of the Arrow, Vol 2 item
Patches and Memorabilia of the Order of the Arrow, Vol 2
$15

Patches and Memorabilia of the Order of the Arrow, Vol 1 & 2 item
Patches and Memorabilia of the Order of the Arrow, Vol 1 & 2
$25

Philmont Millennium 1 Vol. 1: 1938- 2012 2nd Edition item
Philmont Millennium 1 Vol. 1: 1938- 2012 2nd Edition
$25

Philmont Millennium 1 Vol. 1: 1938- 2012 2nd Edition by Mike McAdams and Chip S. Elliot. The Patches, Neckerchiefs, and Neckerchief Slides of Philmont Scout Ranch

One World, One Promise 1st Edition item
One World, One Promise 1st Edition
$15

One World, One Promise 2nd Edition item
One World, One Promise 2nd Edition
$25

One World, One Promise 1st and 2nd Edition's Set item
One World, One Promise 1st and 2nd Edition's Set
$35

To Do My Best: James E. West and the History of ... item
To Do My Best: James E. West and the History of ...
$15

To Do My Best: James E. West and the History of the Boy Scouts of America ( Full Title)

Shipping Charges $13.00 item
Shipping Charges $13.00
$13

Shipping fees must be rounded to the nearest dollar for all book sales. All Shipping will be through USPS. Please reach out to the Museum Curator to determine Shipping Rates for book purchases that need shipping before purchase.

Shipping Charges $26.00 item
Shipping Charges $26.00
$26

