5to Torneo Anual de Golf

At the FAN Sponsorship level, you'll get:
1. Your Name/ Logo on the ECLN Website.
As a TEE Sponsor, you'll get:
1. Your Name/ Logo on the ECLN Website
2. Social Media Sponsorship Announcement.
3. Name/ Logo on Printed Event Materials.
At the HOLE Sponsorship level, you'll get:
1. Your Name/ Logo on the ECLN Website
2. Social Media Sponsorship Announcement.
3. Name/ Logo on Printed Event Materials.
4. Website Recognition During Program Year
5. Team Registration
At the GOLD Sponsorship level, you'll get:
1. Your Name/Logo on the ECLN Website
2. Social Media Sponsorship Announcement.
3. Name/ Logo on Printed Event Materials.
4. Website Recognition During Program Year
5. Team Registration
6.Logo on Printed Event Materials
7.Signage Recognition in Reception Area
At the PRO Sponsorship level, you'll get:
1. Your Name/ Logo on the ECLN Website
2. Social Media Sponsorship Announcement.
3. Name/ Logo on Printed Event Materials.
4. Website Recognition During Program Year
5. Team Registration
6.Logo on Printed Event Materials
7. Signage Recognition in Reception Area
8.Signage Recognition
(Hole 1)
9.Team T-Shirts
10. Verbal Remarks at Opening Ceremony
