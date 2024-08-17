South Shore Seahawks Summer Shootout Raffle

4 Bruins Tickets for the upcoming 2024-25 season, loge 19 row 15. Generously donated by the Toomey Family.
Raffle Chance - Seahawks Bundle
$10
A fun bundle of custom items to show your Seahawks pride!
Raffle Chance - 50/50
$10
Take your chance on a fun 50/50 raffle! Half of total raised from sale of these tickets goes to support the Seahawks Scholarship Fund, and the lucky winner takes home a cash prize equaling the remaining 50%!
BU Men's Ice Hockey Package
$10
2 tickets to a 2024-25 game, date and time TBD.
Generously donated by the Holmes Family!
