Chamber Membership

Individual Membership
$25

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

This is an individual membership for a person

Not-For-Profit Organization
$50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

This is membership for a Not-For-Profit Organization.

Municipality
$75

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

This membership is for any municipality.

Business - 0 -25 Employees
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

For Businesses of no more than 25 employees

Businesses - 26+ Employees
$150

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

Businesses with 26 or more employees

Secondary Family Business Membership - 0-25 Employees
$50

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

If you have more than one business owned by you and/or a spouse, each additional business will be half off - to be eligible, select the larger membership at full price and each additional at the discounted rate.

Secondary Family Business Membership - 26+ Employees
$75

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.atDate

If you have more than one business owned by you and/or a spouse, each additional business will be half off - to be eligible, select the larger membership at full price and each additional at the discounted rate.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing