PTO Membership 2024-2025

Student Membership
free

Elevate your educational journey by joining the PTO. As a member, you gain exclusive access to exciting events, leadership opportunities, and a supportive community. Be part of a network that empowers students, promotes involvement, and makes your voice heard. Join today and shape your school experience alongside fellow student leaders!
Individual/Family Membership
$10

Embrace the power of community involvement by joining our PTO. As members, enjoy a stronger connection to your child's or a child's education, exclusive access to family-friendly events, and the satisfaction of supporting our school community. Together, let's create a vibrant educational experience for every child. Join the PTO family today and make a meaningful impact on the community!
Teacher Membership
$5

Elevate your role in shaping the educational landscape by becoming a member of the PTO. Join a supportive community, access valuable resources, and contribute to a collaborative environment. Your membership strengthens the bridge between educators, parents, and students, fostering a thriving educational community. Together, let's empower the future of education. Join the PTO and make a difference!
Elementary Family Membership
$5

Join the MAMS PTO as an upcoming family/student to the MAMS family and embark on an exciting journey of learning, laughter, and community connection. Enjoy exclusive access to family events, educational resources, and a network of supportive parents and teachers. Elevate your child's elementary school experience and transition to middle school—become a PTO family today!
