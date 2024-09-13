Baron Choir/Trouveres Membership Expense Form

Baron Choir/Trouveres Membership
$80

In addition to the standard expenses, there will be an approximate 20% membership discount given for participation on our exciting Spring Tours retreats and field trips. Please select if your student is in BARON CHOIR or TROUVERES!

Fall Retreat (Concert Choir)
$199

2 days / 1 nights

Fall Retreat (Troubadour Extension)
$234

3 days / 2 nights

Tux Package (Full)
$130

This includes the following: a bowtie (color according to choir), a white dress shirt, a black coat, and pair of black pants.

TB - Tie & Accessory Combo
$20
CC - Blue Bowtie
$10
CC, TB, BC Dress Shirt - White
$25
BT - Dress Shirt - Black
$25
Coat (Only) - Black
$80
Pants (Only) - Black
$40
TB Dress
$80
TB Jewelry Rental
$10
CC Dress
$85
TV Dress
$65
LBV Dress
$60
TB Coat Rental (1st Year)
$75

Purchase according to year in Troubadours.

TB Coat Rental (2nd Year)
$55

Purchase according to year in Troubadours.

TB Coat Rental (3rd Year)
$30

Purchase according to year in Troubadours.

TB Coat Rental (4th Year)
$4

Purchase according to year in Troubadours.

Vocal Music Garment Bag
$60
Volunteer Buy Out (Optional)
$200
Premium Season Ticket
$50
General Season Ticket
$30
Student Season Ticket
$15

Ages 11-17

