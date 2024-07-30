Keep Showing Love's Shop

This rich woody soy wax-scented candle is sweetened with orange and laced with jasmine for a warm texture. Sheer woods and western cedar accent the base of sandalwood as lingering tones of vanilla bean and golden amber add sensual sweetness.
This rich woody soy wax-scented candle is sweetened with orange and laced with jasmine for a warm texture. Sheer woods and western cedar accent the base of sandalwood as lingering tones of vanilla bean and golden amber add sensual sweetness.
Añadir una donación para Keep Showing Love Corporation
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!