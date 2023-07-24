Holy Generation Winter Camp 2023

1988 Jericho Church Rd

Mocksville, NC 27028, USA

Inscripcion (Deposit Only)
$40
-THIS IS ONLY THE DEPOSIT- The total cost is $170 per person -Includes Food, Gala Dinner, Lodging, Shirt and Conferences.
General Admission
$130
Payment to complete after registration.
General Admission
$160
If you wish to buy the full ticket, this is the option

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing