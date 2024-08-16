ES
Austin Arts Foundation Inc
Popeye's Pick: Blood In, Blood Out Book Raffle
Single Raffle Ticket
$3
One entry into the raffle for a chance to win the signed Blood In, Blood Out first-edition books.
5-Ticket Bundle
$15
Five entries into the raffle, increasing your chances to win.
10-Ticket Bundle
$30
Ten entries into the raffle, giving you an even better chance to take home one of the exclusive signed books.
20-Ticket Bundle
$50
Save $10! Twenty entries into the raffle, significantly boosting your chances to win.
35-Ticket Bundle
$75
Save $30! Thirty-five entries into the raffle, providing a major opportunity to win!
