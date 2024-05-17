Our local sponsorship is for members who want to donate to a nonprofit, support a community cause, and uplift a volunteer-led nonprofit making a measurable local impact.

MTM Network Local Sponsors Receive:

A Free Lifetime Membership to The MTM Network for professional connections, resources, and opportunities to collaborate with leaders across the globe.

A Thank You Banner with Backlink on MTMInstitute.org with your name or business featured for the full duration of your sponsorship, helping drive local audience visibility and community goodwill.

1 Guest Seat per Month at MTM Network events hosted by The MTM Institute (member sessions not included).

Email and Social Media Recognition showcasing your sponsorship across our engaged local community.

Every monthly contribution sustains a our volunteer-led nonprofit focused on equitable access, local connection, and leadership development. By sponsoring locally, you’re ensuring that events remain accessible, mentorship programs continue, and volunteer teams have the support they need to thrive.

Be part of the movement and see your impact in your own community.





Contact us for quarterly discounts.