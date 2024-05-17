rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly
Our local sponsorship is for members who want to donate to a nonprofit, support a community cause, and uplift a volunteer-led nonprofit making a measurable local impact.
Every monthly contribution sustains a our volunteer-led nonprofit focused on equitable access, local connection, and leadership development. By sponsoring locally, you’re ensuring that events remain accessible, mentorship programs continue, and volunteer teams have the support they need to thrive.
Be part of the movement and see your impact in your own community.
Contact us for quarterly discounts.
Support business education for all through community leadership by partnering with our volunteer-led nonprofit dedicated to equitable, local economic growth. This regional sponsorship connects members with local leaders while helping fund initiatives that make it easier for entrepreneurs and creatives to thrive globally.
Each monthly contribution helps expand a regional program, simplify event execution, and engage volunteers who power local impact. When you donate, you’re investing in practical education, collaboration, and mentorship that strengthen communities in regions link New England and The Hudson Valley.
Contact us for quarterly discounts.
Make a powerful difference by supporting our volunteer-led nonprofit dedicated to fostering sustainable, community-driven economic growth. This national sponsorship amplifies local impact, connecting members with a dynamic network of entrepreneurs, educators, and leaders.
Each monthly donation powers programs that connect and empower local leaders nationally while helping maintain a volunteer-led model that ensures efficiency and community focus. By choosing the national sponsorship, you are investing in nonprofit with 8international reach, driving measurable impact from the heart of the community.
Contact us for quarterly discounts.
