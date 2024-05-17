Sponsor The MTM Network by The MTM Institute

Local sponsorship
$299

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Our local sponsorship is for members who want to donate to a nonprofitsupport a community cause, and uplift a volunteer-led nonprofit making a measurable local impact.

MTM Network Local Sponsors Receive:

  • A Free Lifetime Membership to The MTM Network for professional connections, resources, and opportunities to collaborate with leaders across the globe.
  • A Thank You Banner with Backlink on MTMInstitute.org with your name or business featured for the full duration of your sponsorship, helping drive local audience visibility and community goodwill.
  • 1 Guest Seat per Month at MTM Network events hosted by The MTM Institute (member sessions not included).
  • Email and Social Media Recognition showcasing your sponsorship across our engaged local community.

Every monthly contribution sustains a our volunteer-led nonprofit focused on equitable access, local connection, and leadership development. By sponsoring locally, you’re ensuring that events remain accessible, mentorship programs continue, and volunteer teams have the support they need to thrive.

Be part of the movement and see your impact in your own community.


Contact us for quarterly discounts.

Local sponsorship (1 Year)
$2,990

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Our local sponsorship is for members who want to donate to a nonprofitsupport a community cause, and uplift a volunteer-led nonprofit making a measurable local impact.

MTM Network Local Sponsors Receive:

  • A Free Lifetime Membership to The MTM Network for professional connections, resources, and opportunities to collaborate with leaders across the globe.
  • A Thank You Banner with Backlink on MTMInstitute.org with your name or business featured for the full duration of your sponsorship, helping drive local audience visibility and community goodwill.
  • 1 Guest Seat per Month at MTM Network events hosted by The MTM Institute (member sessions not included).
  • Email and Social Media Recognition showcasing your sponsorship across our engaged local community.

Every monthly contribution sustains a our volunteer-led nonprofit focused on equitable access, local connection, and leadership development. By sponsoring locally, you’re ensuring that events remain accessible, mentorship programs continue, and volunteer teams have the support they need to thrive.

Be part of the movement and see your impact in your own community.


Contact us for quarterly discounts.

Regional sponsorship
$479

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Support business education for all through community leadership by partnering with our volunteer-led nonprofit dedicated to equitable, local economic growth. This regional sponsorship connects members with local leaders while helping fund initiatives that make it easier for entrepreneurs and creatives to thrive globally.

MTM Network Regional Sponsors Receive:

  • A Free Lifetime Membership to The MTM Network for a global community of entrepreneurs, educators, and innovators working together to build sustainable local economies.
  • A Thank You Banner with Backlink featured on MTMInstitute.org for the full duration of the sponsorship.
  • 2 Guest Seats per Month at MTM Network events hosted by The MTM Institute (member sessions not included).
  • Sponsor Recognition in Member Broadcasts, including s badge with backlink featured in one regional email newsletter and one published content piece. monthly. Plus highlights on our social platforms.

Each monthly contribution helps expand a regional program, simplify event execution, and engage volunteers who power local impact. When you donate, you’re investing in practical education, collaboration, and mentorship that strengthen communities in regions link New England and The Hudson Valley.


Contact us for quarterly discounts.

Regional sponsorship (1 Year)
$4,790

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Support business education for all through community leadership by partnering with our volunteer-led nonprofit dedicated to equitable, local economic growth. This regional sponsorship connects members with local leaders while helping fund initiatives that make it easier for entrepreneurs and creatives to thrive globally.

MTM Network Regional Sponsors Receive:

  • A Free Lifetime Membership to The MTM Network for a global community of entrepreneurs, educators, and innovators working together to build sustainable local economies.
  • A Thank You Banner with Backlink featured on MTMInstitute.org for the full duration of the sponsorship.
  • 2 Guest Seats per Month at MTM Network events hosted by The MTM Institute (member sessions not included).
  • Sponsor Recognition in Member Broadcasts, including s badge with backlink featured in one regional email newsletter and one published content piece. monthly. Plus highlights on our social platforms.

Each monthly contribution helps expand a regional program, simplify event execution, and engage volunteers who power local impact. When you donate, you’re investing in practical education, collaboration, and mentorship that strengthen communities in regions link New England and The Hudson Valley.


Contact us for quarterly discounts.

National sponsorship
$849

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Make a powerful difference by supporting our volunteer-led nonprofit dedicated to fostering sustainable, community-driven economic growth. This national sponsorship amplifies local impact, connecting members with a dynamic network of entrepreneurs, educators, and leaders.

MTM Network Regional Sponsors Receive:

  • A Free Lifetime Membership to The MTM Network to gain access to a vibrant international community focused on collaboration, education, and local business growth.
  • A Thank You Banner with Backlink on MTMInstitute.org for the full duration of your sponsorship, boosting your brand visibility among Massachusetts nonprofits and supporters.
  • 4 Guest Seats per Month at MTM Network events by The MTM Institute (member-exclusive sessions excluded).
  • Featured Sponsor Recognition with a thank-you banner and backlink included in one regional email newsletter plus one dedicated content piece each month, further amplified across social media channels.

Each monthly donation powers programs that connect and empower local leaders nationally while helping maintain a volunteer-led model that ensures efficiency and community focus. By choosing the national sponsorship, you are investing in nonprofit with 8international reach, driving measurable impact from the heart of the community.


Contact us for quarterly discounts.

National sponsorship (1 Year)
$8,490

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Make a powerful difference by supporting our volunteer-led nonprofit dedicated to fostering sustainable, community-driven economic growth. This national sponsorship amplifies local impact, connecting members with a dynamic network of entrepreneurs, educators, and leaders.

MTM Network Regional Sponsors Receive:

  • A Free Lifetime Membership to The MTM Network to gain access to a vibrant international community focused on collaboration, education, and local business growth.
  • A Thank You Banner with Backlink on MTMInstitute.org for the full duration of your sponsorship, boosting your brand visibility among Massachusetts nonprofits and supporters.
  • 4 Guest Seats per Month at MTM Network events by The MTM Institute (member-exclusive sessions excluded).
  • Featured Sponsor Recognition with a thank-you banner and backlink included in one regional email newsletter plus one dedicated content piece each month, further amplified across social media channels.

Each monthly donation powers programs that connect and empower local leaders nationally while helping maintain a volunteer-led model that ensures efficiency and community focus. By choosing the national sponsorship, you are investing in nonprofit with 8international reach, driving measurable impact from the heart of the community.


Contact us for quarterly discounts.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing