The Legacy Builder table represents the pinnacle of community commitment and vision for our shared future. This exclusive package begins with a private tour opportunity of a current Habitat construction site prior to the event, allowing your guests to see firsthand where their support makes a difference. The evening includes the most prestigious seating, a beautifully appointed table with enhanced floral centerpieces featuring locally-grown flowers, plus a special recognition moment during the program highlighting your table's impact on local housing initiatives. As a Legacy Builder, your table will be prominently displayed in our program materials, showcasing your commitment to creating stable foundations for local families. Additionally, a banner showcasing your support will be displayed at the venue (optional). Your legacy investment directly funds significant portions of home construction, creating generational impact for local families. Complimentary wine, hors d'oeuvres, a curated main course, and a raffle ticket for each guest included.

The Legacy Builder table represents the pinnacle of community commitment and vision for our shared future. This exclusive package begins with a private tour opportunity of a current Habitat construction site prior to the event, allowing your guests to see firsthand where their support makes a difference. The evening includes the most prestigious seating, a beautifully appointed table with enhanced floral centerpieces featuring locally-grown flowers, plus a special recognition moment during the program highlighting your table's impact on local housing initiatives. As a Legacy Builder, your table will be prominently displayed in our program materials, showcasing your commitment to creating stable foundations for local families. Additionally, a banner showcasing your support will be displayed at the venue (optional). Your legacy investment directly funds significant portions of home construction, creating generational impact for local families. Complimentary wine, hors d'oeuvres, a curated main course, and a raffle ticket for each guest included.

seeMoreDetailsMobile