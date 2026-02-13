99º Día Anual de Gordon Heights

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Medford, NY 11763, USA
Register to reserve your spot in the parade! More information will be emailed to you after registering as a parade participant. Registration closes July 11, 2026.
Register to reserve a table to share community information and resources.
Registration closes July 11, 2026.Only vendor space is provided. Bring your own table, 10x10 tent, and other necessities.
Priority entry, reserved seating, and access to VIP‑only areas.
$75 Fee. Register now and pay once application has been accepted. Only one table per food type accepted for the event.
Registration closes July 11, 2026. Only vendor space is provided. Bring your own table, 10x10 tent, and other necessities. ELECTRIC, GENERATORS & WATER IS NOT SUPPLIED
$125 Fee. Register now and pay once application has been accepted. Only one Food Truck type accepted for the event.
Registration closes July 11, 2026. ELECTRIC, GENERATORS & WATER IS NOT SUPPLIED
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