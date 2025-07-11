Una Noche para la Rifa de la Red

Save when you purchase 5 entries for the price of 3. Raise a glass to an unforgettable evening! This package includes two bottles of Rye whiskey, two bottles of red wine, and one bottle of white wine to enjoy at home or share with friends. Then, take your wine knowledge to the next level with a private class at Total Wine & More. You and your guests will enjoy a guided two-hour tasting led by one of their experts, exploring the rich flavors, grape varietals, and famed wine regions of your choice. Whether seated for an in-depth class or mingling at a casual walk-around tasting, this experience is sure to impress and delight.