Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund Inc

Lynn Hispanic Scholarship Fund Inc

Acerca de este evento

A Night of Dreams: Unidos for Education - Sponsorship

10 Newbury St

Peabody, MA 01960, USA

Patrocinio Oro
$5,000
Patrocinio Plata
$3,000
Patrocinio Bronce
$1,000
Silver – Community Sponsor (Non-Profit Only)
$500

Benefits:

Event Signage and Slideshow Acknowledgment
Prominent display of your company logo at the event venue as a Silver Sponsor.

Program Book Acknowledgment
Half-page, premium placement advertisement in the event program book.

Event Recognition
Verbal acknowledgment by the MC during the program as a Silver Sponsor.

Social Media Acknowledgment
Pre- and post-event recognition posts across our social media platforms.

