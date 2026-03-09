A Night to Dream: Gio's Purpose Scholarship

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Thank you for your interest in participating as a vendor at our Gala! Vendors are welcome to contribute what they choose as a donation, with all proceeds supporting our scholarship fund. Your generosity helps us empower students and make a lasting impact in our community. We appreciate your support and look forward to celebrating together! If you would like to enjoy dinner, please purchase separate ticket.
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¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!