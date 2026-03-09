Gios Purpose Foundation

Organizado por

Gios Purpose Foundation

Acerca de este evento

A Night to Dream: Gio's Purpose Scholarship

1501 N Main St

Highlands, TX 77562, USA

G Silver
$45
Incluye comida, bebida y postre. Otorga la entrada al evento con acceso a instalaciones y actividades estándar.
G Gold
$55
Incluye comida, bebida, postre y 1 bebida (cerveza, vino o Margarita). Otorga entrada al evento con acceso a servicios y actividades estándar.
G Platinum
$80
Incluye comida, bebida, postre y 2 bebidas (cerveza, vino o Margarita). Otorga entrada al evento con acceso a servicios y actividades estándar.
Patrocinio G Silver
$300
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 2 boletos
Beneficios: Logotipo en los materiales del evento, sitio web y redes sociales, Boletos 1 G Gold, mención de honor durante el evento y ceremonia de premiación.
Patrocinio G Gold
$450
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 2 boletos
Beneficios: Logotipo en materiales del evento, sitio web y redes sociales, Boletos 2 G Gold, certificado de reconocimiento entregado durante la ceremonia de premiación.
Patrocinio G Platinum
$700
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 3 boletos
Beneficios: Logotipo en los materiales del evento, sitio web y redes sociales, Boletos 3 G Gold, certificado de agradecimiento entregado durante la ceremonia de premiación, oportunidad de agregar pequeños artículos de marca, como tarjetas de presentación, folletos o llaveros a las bolsas de regalo exclusivas proporcionadas a todos los asistentes a la gala. (120)
Registracion de Voluntarios
$850
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 4 boletos
Vendor
Paga lo que puedas

Thank you for your interest in participating as a vendor at our Gala! Vendors are welcome to contribute what they choose as a donation, with all proceeds supporting our scholarship fund. Your generosity helps us empower students and make a lasting impact in our community. We appreciate your support and look forward to celebrating together! If you would like to enjoy dinner, please purchase separate ticket.

Añadir una donación para Gios Purpose Foundation

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