AASCSC Celebración del Solsticio de Invierno SUBASTA

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Winter can really take a toll on your skin, but you can stay radiant and comfortable any seasons with this exclusive skincare package featuring my go-to Nu Skin products. The set includes essentials for glowing, moisturized skin: lotion, facial mask, and UV block, simple, effective, and easy to use. Try it and you’ll love the results!
Puja inicial
Every year, AASCSC concurrently celebrates Lunar New Year and our Seniors, particularly those who've reached milestone birthdays (90 years or older). In the Year of the Horse, you can send a senior to this very special, highly anticipated, annual event. 💕
Puja inicial
Every year, AASCSC concurrently celebrates Lunar New Year and our Seniors, particularly those who've reached milestone birthdays (90 years or older). In the Year of the Horse, you can send a senior to this very special, highly anticipated, annual event. 💕
Puja inicial
Every year, AASCSC concurrently celebrates Lunar New Year and our Seniors, particularly those who've reached milestone birthdays (90 years or older). In the Year of the Horse, you can send a senior to this very special, highly anticipated, annual event. 💕
Puja inicial
Every year, AASCSC concurrently celebrates Lunar New Year and our Seniors, particularly those who've reached milestone birthdays (90 years or older). In the Year of the Horse, you can send a senior to this very special, highly anticipated, annual event. 💕
Puja inicial
Spice up your taste buds with a $100 gift card and a delicious assortment of Malaysian snacks from Season’s Kitchen! If you haven’t experienced Malaysian cuisine yet, now is your chance. Bursting with bold flavors and unique tastes, these treats are sure to delight. Once you try them, you’ll be coming back for more!
Puja inicial
If you love to dance, you’re going to love this! Our own AASCSC staff, Joyce and Gillian, will be hosting a private dance class just for you. Whether you want to learn specific dance moves, try a new style, or even if you don’t dance but want to pick up some swag and confidence, they’ve got you covered. Don’t miss this fun, energetic, and exclusive experience, perfect for anyone who wants to move, groove, and have a great time!
Puja inicial
Experience the elegance of OSULLOC Tea, crafted on the pristine Jeju Island in Korea. This premium tea set offers rich aroma, smooth flavor, and the perfect moment of calm in every cup.
Bid on this luxurious tea experience and bring a taste of Jeju’s purity and tradition into your home!
Puja inicial
Enjoy a creative and memorable experience with this Wine & Paint Basket for up to 9 people! Perfect for friends, family, or team bonding, this package includes everything you need for a fun and relaxing painting session — from paints and canvases to a delightful selection of wine.
Unwind, sip, laugh, and create your own masterpiece together. A wonderful way to celebrate any occasion or simply enjoy quality time with your favorite people!
Puja inicial
Disfrute de una experiencia exclusiva con Jennifer, nuestra Directora Ejecutiva! Este artículo especial de subasta silenciosa le ofrece la oportunidad de pasar tiempo de calidad con Jennifer durante una comida o café. Conozca su trayectoria de liderazgo, escuche información detrás de escenas sobre nuestra organización y disfrute de conversaciones significativas en un ambiente relajado y amistoso. Ya sea que tenga curiosidad sobre el liderazgo sin fines de lucro, desee inspiración de un profesional experimentado o simplemente disfrute de una buena compañía, esta es una oportunidad rara y memorable. ¡Puje por una experiencia única que no olvidará!
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
¡Prepárate para cocinar con nuestra propia amante de la comida de AASCSC, Michelle! Una cocinera apasionada que ama todas las cosas deliciosas, Michelle te guiará a través de una divertida y práctica clase de cocina. Aprende consejos, trucos y recetas sabrosas mientras disfrutas de una experiencia práctica que es educativa y deliciosa. ¡Puja ahora por la oportunidad de aprender de Michelle y llevar tus habilidades culinarias al siguiente nivel!
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¡Dale sabor a tu próxima comida con una tarjeta de regalo de El Pollo Norteno! Disfruta de sus platos sabrosos y recién preparados, perfectos para un almuerzo rápido, una cena familiar o una salida informal. ¡Puja ahora por un regalo delicioso que seguro satisfará tus antojos!
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Puja inicial
Enjoy this delightful baking basket that comes with all the essentials, a mixing bowl, whisk, spatula, and a few packs of cake mix. All you need to add are butter and eggs! Perfect for a quick treat or a fun activity for one.
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Always wondered what Tai Chi is? This is your opportunity to find out and discover if this art is right for you. Learn from Master Xu, who has over 50 years of Tai Chi experience. Perfect for beginners or anyone curious about this mindful, flowing practice.
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A distinguished duo of French wines for the true collector. This set includes a 1999 Mas Julien Coteaux du Languedoc and a 1998 Domaine l’Aiguelière Coteaux du Languedoc. Both vintages come from the renowned Languedoc region of France, known for producing bold, expressive reds. A rare and elegant addition to any wine lover’s cellar.
Puja inicial
Disney fans! Here’s your chance to grab this adorable holiday tote bag along with a Chip & Dale pedestal plate—perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself! Disney
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