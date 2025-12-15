Asian American Senior Citizens Service Center

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Asian American Senior Citizens Service Center

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AASCSC Celebración del Solsticio de Invierno SUBASTA

Lugar de recogida

770 Spectrum Center Dr Suite 770, Irvine, CA 92618, USA

Winter Pamper Basket by Nu Skin (Michelle's Fav) item
Winter Pamper Basket by Nu Skin (Michelle's Fav)
$50

Puja inicial

Winter can really take a toll on your skin, but you can stay radiant and comfortable any seasons with this exclusive skincare package featuring my go-to Nu Skin products. The set includes essentials for glowing, moisturized skin: lotion, facial mask, and UV block, simple, effective, and easy to use. Try it and you’ll love the results! 

Send a Senior to Lunar New Year Event ($100) item
Send a Senior to Lunar New Year Event ($100)
$100

Puja inicial

Every year, AASCSC concurrently celebrates Lunar New Year and our Seniors, particularly those who've reached milestone birthdays (90 years or older). In the Year of the Horse, you can send a senior to this very special, highly anticipated, annual event. 💕 

Send a Senior to Lunar New Year Event ($100) #2 item
Send a Senior to Lunar New Year Event ($100) #2
$100

Puja inicial

Every year, AASCSC concurrently celebrates Lunar New Year and our Seniors, particularly those who've reached milestone birthdays (90 years or older). In the Year of the Horse, you can send a senior to this very special, highly anticipated, annual event. 💕 

Send 2 Seniors to Lunar New Year Event ($200) item
Send 2 Seniors to Lunar New Year Event ($200)
$200

Puja inicial

Every year, AASCSC concurrently celebrates Lunar New Year and our Seniors, particularly those who've reached milestone birthdays (90 years or older). In the Year of the Horse, you can send a senior to this very special, highly anticipated, annual event. 💕 

Send 4 Senior to Lunar New Year Event ($400) item
Send 4 Senior to Lunar New Year Event ($400)
$400

Puja inicial

Every year, AASCSC concurrently celebrates Lunar New Year and our Seniors, particularly those who've reached milestone birthdays (90 years or older). In the Year of the Horse, you can send a senior to this very special, highly anticipated, annual event. 💕 

Season’s Kitchen Basket 1 – Malaysian snacks and $100 gift c item
Season’s Kitchen Basket 1 – Malaysian snacks and $100 gift c
$50

Puja inicial

Spice up your taste buds with a $100 gift card and a delicious assortment of Malaysian snacks from Season’s Kitchen! If you haven’t experienced Malaysian cuisine yet, now is your chance. Bursting with bold flavors and unique tastes, these treats are sure to delight. Once you try them, you’ll be coming back for more! 

Dance Class with AASCSC Staff (Joyce, Gillian) item
Dance Class with AASCSC Staff (Joyce, Gillian)
$50

Puja inicial

If you love to dance, you’re going to love this! Our own AASCSC staff, Joyce and Gillian, will be hosting a private dance class just for you. Whether you want to learn specific dance moves, try a new style, or even if you don’t dance but want to pick up some swag and confidence, they’ve got you covered. Don’t miss this fun, energetic, and exclusive experience, perfect for anyone who wants to move, groove, and have a great time! 

Osulloc Tea Basket item
Osulloc Tea Basket
$20

Puja inicial

Experience the elegance of OSULLOC Tea, crafted on the pristine Jeju Island in Korea. This premium tea set offers rich aroma, smooth flavor, and the perfect moment of calm in every cup. 
Bid on this luxurious tea experience and bring a taste of Jeju’s purity and tradition into your home!

Wine and Paint Basket item
Wine and Paint Basket
$50

Puja inicial

Enjoy a creative and memorable experience with this Wine & Paint Basket for up to 9 people! Perfect for friends, family, or team bonding, this package includes everything you need for a fun and relaxing painting session — from paints and canvases to a delightful selection of wine. 
Unwind, sip, laugh, and create your own masterpiece together. A wonderful way to celebrate any occasion or simply enjoy quality time with your favorite people! 

Cita con Jennifer S. Wang (Directora Ejecutiva de AASCSC) item
Cita con Jennifer S. Wang (Directora Ejecutiva de AASCSC)
$50

Puja inicial

Disfrute de una experiencia exclusiva con Jennifer, nuestra Directora Ejecutiva! Este artículo especial de subasta silenciosa le ofrece la oportunidad de pasar tiempo de calidad con Jennifer durante una comida o café. Conozca su trayectoria de liderazgo, escuche información detrás de escenas sobre nuestra organización y disfrute de conversaciones significativas en un ambiente relajado y amistoso. Ya sea que tenga curiosidad sobre el liderazgo sin fines de lucro, desee inspiración de un profesional experimentado o simplemente disfrute de una buena compañía, esta es una oportunidad rara y memorable. ¡Puje por una experiencia única que no olvidará!

Cita con Jeffrey Wu (Presidente de la Junta Directiva de AASCSC) item
Cita con Jeffrey Wu (Presidente de la Junta Directiva de AASCSC)
$75

Puja inicial

Clase de Cocina con Michelle item
Clase de Cocina con Michelle
$50

Puja inicial

¡Prepárate para cocinar con nuestra propia amante de la comida de AASCSC, Michelle! Una cocinera apasionada que ama todas las cosas deliciosas, Michelle te guiará a través de una divertida y práctica clase de cocina. Aprende consejos, trucos y recetas sabrosas mientras disfrutas de una experiencia práctica que es educativa y deliciosa. ¡Puja ahora por la oportunidad de aprender de Michelle y llevar tus habilidades culinarias al siguiente nivel!

Tarjeta de Regalo + Canasta de El Pollo Norteno item
Tarjeta de Regalo + Canasta de El Pollo Norteno
$20

Puja inicial

¡Dale sabor a tu próxima comida con una tarjeta de regalo de El Pollo Norteno! Disfruta de sus platos sabrosos y recién preparados, perfectos para un almuerzo rápido, una cena familiar o una salida informal. ¡Puja ahora por un regalo delicioso que seguro satisfará tus antojos!

Canasta Chick-Fil-A + Tarjeta de Regalo item
Canasta Chick-Fil-A + Tarjeta de Regalo
$20

Puja inicial

Nature Escape with Luna item
Nature Escape with Luna
$50

Puja inicial

Bakers' Bonanza Basket — Dessert Time! item
Bakers' Bonanza Basket — Dessert Time!
$20

Puja inicial

Enjoy this delightful baking basket that comes with all the essentials, a mixing bowl, whisk, spatula, and a few packs of cake mix. All you need to add are butter and eggs! Perfect for a quick treat or a fun activity for one. 

Get to Know Tai Chi item
Get to Know Tai Chi
$20

Puja inicial

Always wondered what Tai Chi is? This is your opportunity to find out and discover if this art is right for you. Learn from Master Xu, who has over 50 years of Tai Chi experience. Perfect for beginners or anyone curious about this mindful, flowing practice. 

Rare Languedoc Vintage Wine Duo item
Rare Languedoc Vintage Wine Duo
$40

Puja inicial

A distinguished duo of French wines for the true collector. This set includes a 1999 Mas Julien Coteaux du Languedoc and a 1998 Domaine l’Aiguelière Coteaux du Languedoc. Both vintages come from the renowned Languedoc region of France, known for producing bold, expressive reds. A rare and elegant addition to any wine lover’s cellar. 

Disney Basket item
Disney Basket
$40

Puja inicial

Disney fans! Here’s your chance to grab this adorable holiday tote bag along with a Chip & Dale pedestal plate—perfect for gifting or keeping for yourself! Disney

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