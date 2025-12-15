AASCSC Celebración del Solsticio de Invierno SUBASTA

If you love to dance, you’re going to love this! Our own AASCSC staff, Joyce and Gillian, will be hosting a private dance class just for you. Whether you want to learn specific dance moves, try a new style, or even if you don’t dance but want to pick up some swag and confidence, they’ve got you covered. Don’t miss this fun, energetic, and exclusive experience, perfect for anyone who wants to move, groove, and have a great time!