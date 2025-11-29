Prevención del Trauma Craneal Abusivo|Muerte Súbita del Lactante|Informante Obligatorio de Abuso y Negligencia Infantil

Organizado por
Abusive Head Trauma (AHT) Prevention: Focuses on understanding the mechanisms of AHT, recognizing the Period of PURPLE Crying, and implementing the Safe Coping Plan to manage caregiver stress.
Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Risk Reduction: Covers the five non-negotiable safe sleep principles, including the "Back to Sleep" mandate, the firm surface rule, and maintaining a bare sleep environment.
Mandated Child Abuse and Neglect Reporter: Provides the legal requirements, identifies the signs of different types of abuse and neglect, and outlines the correct protocol for immediate reporting to local agencies.
