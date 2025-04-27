ES
Aviation Career Enrichment Inc
ACE Registration Fees
ACE Registration Fees - New Student
$240
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This is the Monthly Tuition rate for one (1) ACE Weekend Student.
This is the Monthly Tuition rate for one (1) ACE Weekend Student.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
select
ACE Registration Fees - Returning Student
$215
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
This is the Monthly Tuition rate for two (2) ACE Weekend Students.
This is the Monthly Tuition rate for two (2) ACE Weekend Students.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
select
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout