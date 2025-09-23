Help us prepare for the big day by packaging the delicious meals that will be delivered to seniors. Your hands-on assistance will ensure that every meal is ready to bring joy to those in need.
Be the heart of our operation by delivering meals directly to seniors. Your role is essential in spreading warmth and care to those who need it most.
Unloading the food and items into the school to setup.
Lend a hand wherever it’s needed! From organizing to setup and cleanup, your support in various tasks will help make this event a smooth success.
Spread the excitement by calling seniors to let them know their meal is on the way! Your friendly voice will add a personal touch to the delivery experience.
Help transport items from our office location to Golden Door Charter School.
Location From: Dr. Maya Angelou School (PS #20), Jersey City across from the Bayview Cemetery
Location To: Golden Door Charter School, Jersey City, NJ 07306 (Journal Square)
