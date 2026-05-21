Fiesta del Día de Prom de Adultos

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First Come, First Serve Seating
The Dynamic Duo ticket is perfect for those who want to experience the evening with a friend, family member, or significant. Enjoy full event access, first come first serve seating, TWO guests at a special bundled rate — because unforgettable memories are even better when made side by side.
Quedan 6
For businesses and groups who want to benefit from a curated experience.
Sponsor a resident or senior to attend the All White Affair! When checking out, please include the attendee’s name. If no name is provided, we will donate the ticket to someone on your behalf. Your generosity ensures that seniors in our community can experience this elevated summer celebration.
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¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!