Doc Hills Family Care Home

Organizado por

Doc Hills Family Care Home

Acerca de este evento

Fiesta del Día de Prom de Adultos

1004 Leak St

Rockingham, NC 28379, USA

General Admission
$30

First Come, First Serve Seating

Dynamic Duo
$55
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 2 boletos

The Dynamic Duo ticket is perfect for those who want to experience the evening with a friend, family member, or significant. Enjoy full event access, first come first serve seating, TWO guests at a special bundled rate — because unforgettable memories are even better when made side by side.

Reserved Table
$400

Quedan 6

Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 8 boletos

For businesses and groups who want to benefit from a curated experience.

  • Seating for 8
  • Reserved sign/table placement
  • Business/group name displayed
  • 8 admission tickets included
  • Complimentary bottle of Rose or White Wine
  • Mention by host/DJ


Sponsor a Resident
$35

Sponsor a resident or senior to attend the All White Affair! When checking out, please include the attendee’s name. If no name is provided, we will donate the ticket to someone on your behalf. Your generosity ensures that seniors in our community can experience this elevated summer celebration.

Añadir una donación para Doc Hills Family Care Home

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!