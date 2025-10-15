Sankofa Children's Museum of African Cultures

Organizado por

Sankofa Children's Museum of African Cultures

Acerca de este evento

Después del Programa de Enriquecimiento Cultural después de la Escuela.

4330 Pimlico Rd

Baltimore, MD 21215, USA

After School Cultural Enrichment Program
$60

Current 5th through 8th graders! Join us for our 6-week cultural enrichment program! Activities will include: 

▪ African Drumming ▪ African Dance ▪ African Art ▪ African History ▪ Jewelry Making ▪ Textile Weaving/tie dye ▪

Register now as there are only 20 slots open! 

We will meet Tuesdays, Thursdays and occasional Saturdays!

The cost is $10 per student per week. REGISTER NOW!

Añadir una donación para Sankofa Children's Museum of African Cultures

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!