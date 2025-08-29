Ballet develops the physical and mental coordination, the refined sense of music and movement, and the muscular strength and flexibility that shapes the human body into a perfect instrument for classical and all other forms of dance.
Modern is a dance style that rejects many of the strict rules of classical ballet, focusing instead on the expression of inner feelings.
Hip-hop dance is freestyle movement that incorporates a variety of old and new urban dance styles.
We focus on the dynamic and essential styles of Ballet, Hip Hop, and Modern Dance.
