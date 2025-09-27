Organizado por

Ahs Project Graduation Celebration Of Azle Texas

AHS Proyecto Graduación 26 Subasta en línea

Fall themed basket/shelf from The Shack
$25

Puja inicial

It’s Fall ya’ll! You can hang or sit this shelf filled with a cutting board, 2 ”Blessed” coffee mugs, 2 cup towels, Herbalife supplements, and candle. Valued at $140. Donated by The Shack.

Super SOFT handmade blanket
$25

Puja inicial

This gorgeous and soft blanket will Keep you warm this winter. 55”x65” blue/oatmeal/cream colors. $125 value.

2 tickets to Cowboys v Vikings for December 14th
$200

Puja inicial

Get in on the Cowboys and Vikings action with 2 tickets in Section 243, Row 9, Seats 14 & 15 for 12/14/25 at AT&T Stadium. Parking not included. $510 value.

Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Tickets
$25

Puja inicial

“This thing is legendary!” $150 value for up to 4 gallery level rodeo tickets, plus same day general grounds admissions. Good for Mon-Thurs tournament performances, Jan 26 - Feb 5. Donated by FWSSR. Not valid without signed certificate. (Using Registered phrase)

FWSSR event poster (2025) autographed by Buck Taylor
$10

Puja inicial

Actor/artist Buck Taylor created the 2025 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo event poster. Taylor is best known for roles in Gunsmoke, Tombstone, and most recently Yellowstone. Add to, or start, your collection today with this 18x24 “legendary” poster. $30 value. Donated by FWSSR.

Meet TCU Football Coach Sonny Dykes
$25

Puja inicial

Horned frog fans - you do not want to miss out on this opportunity! You and up to 5 guests meet Coach Sonny Dykes, get a signed football, and a tour of the TCU facilities. Value. = priceless!! Not valid without signed certificate.

Family friendly accommodations-St. James Club Antigua
$1,200

Puja inicial

Take your family to this premium destination for 7-10 nights. Value of $3,600. For up to 3 rooms with double occupancy. *Does not include your airfare, all-inclusive supplement charges, taxes, or other required fees. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mMzVjbOdm6f-ozm6_VjKEuYKNNDZi2DK/view?usp=sharing

South Africa Plains Game Hunting Experience
$1,295

Puja inicial

Do not miss out on this once in a lifetime opportunity! You’ll get a 7 night stay with Theron Safaris and includes six full hunting days for up to 4 hunters. $12,600 value. *Does not include airfare, trophy or taxidermy fees, licenses, etc. See the flier for more details. https://drive.google.com/file/d/16f-QPBQFEzZ56GP09FTE1Xg36i5eUZaR/view?usp=sharing

$10

Puja inicial

Cheese Board Set with utensils and kitchen towels
$10

Puja inicial

Be the hostess with the mostest with this Bambusi Collection cheese board with utensils and two kitchen towels. Donated by Sandra Glaze and Devine Justus. Valued at $47.

Hydrofacial at You Got Skin
$15

Puja inicial

Pamper yourself or someone else with this gift certificate for one Hydrofacial. Valued at $150. Donated by Kristi Fox. Gift card must be present to use.

Inkwell & Sons gift certificate and basket
$25

Puja inicial

Looking for some original and creative body art? You need this $200 gift certificate and boo basket with jewelry box, green studs, crystal, cup and deco pumpkin. Donated by Tiffany at Inkwell & Sons Tattoo Salon. Valued at $275.

Oceanview accommodations for adults only - Antigua
$1,100

Puja inicial

Perfect for a romantic get away or to explore the beautiful island of Antigua. Spend 7-10 nights at the Pineapple Beach Club. Value of $3,150. For up to 3 rooms with double occupancy. *Does not include your airfare, all-inclusive supplement charges, taxes, or other required fees. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1l0AGcg85IPydImQeZFM917kRTYD8HKKv/view?usp=sharing

Adult/Family adventure in Panama!
$1,350

Puja inicial

The Los Establos Boutique resort offers luxurious scenery. Don’t miss out! Valued at $4,350. For up to 3 rooms with double occupancy. *Does not include your airfare, all-inclusive supplement charges, taxes, or other required fees.

Sally’s Sweets Pop By Party
$15

Puja inicial

You are going to want to bid on this delightful experience and get a Sally’s Sweets Ice Cream Truck Pop By Party. $150 value. Expires 10/1/26. Not valid without signed certificate.

2 Spray Tans at the Glow Bar
$10

Puja inicial

Don't miss your chance to shine! Expires February 28, 2026. Donated by Molly Christiansen. Not valid without signed certificate.

Cowboy Ice and Chipotle gift cards
$10

Puja inicial

Everyone would enjoy this $25 gift certificate to Cowboy Ice for to-go daiquiris and munchies. Donated by Nathan and Angela Thomas. 2 Chipotle entrees and 1 queso. $25 value.

Argentina Big Game Hunt
$1,295

Puja inicial

5 days/4 nights, 3 hunting days for up to 4 hunters. Accommodations at the 5 star Estancia Chischaca and guide is valued at $12,000. *Does not include airfare, trophy or taxidermy fees, licenses, etc. See the flier for more details. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cBeZNLGeaIIJdoAfQ_onqN5dgKsiYQYU/view?usp=sharing

Argentina Big Game & Dove Hunt
$1,995

Puja inicial

6 days/5 nights - 4 hunting days for up to 6 hunters at the Estancia Amakela. Five star accommodations, Gaucho guide on this action packed adventure. *Does not include airfare, trophy or taxidermy fees, licenses, etc. See the flier for more details. https://drive.google.com/file/d/1IRuOMvtaMddcAtqyAGc4kBlhiEkNsVoW/view?usp=sharing

Ralph Lauren Catchall
$5

Puja inicial

This Ralph Lauren Brennan Leather-Teak Catchall is perfect for your desktop or side table. $195 value. Donated by Jessie King. 6.25"Lx6.25"Wx1.5"H

Saddleback Leather Co. set
$45

Puja inicial

Don’t miss out on over $450 worth of full grain leather in this rugged three bag set.

Redemption Barbell Fitness Kickstart Package
$40

Puja inicial

Kick start your fitness plan with a body scan, consultation and 3 personal training sessions. Valued at $400. Donated by Cyndi and Nick Ramon at Redemption Barbell. 817-991-3360 www.redemptionbarbell.com Not valid without signed certificate.

$100 gift certificate to Comet Cleaners in Springtown
$10

Puja inicial

Comet Cleaners and Laundry of Springtown offer great services like starch, dry clean, alterations, bedding, wedding preservation and much more. Donated by Ashley Juarez. Not valid without signed certificate.

7-10 nights on west coast of Barbados
$1,100

Puja inicial

Don’t miss out on this adults only stay at The Club Barbados. This is a fantastic location with an intimate setting and excellent service. $3,225 value. For up to 3 rooms with double occupancy. *Does not include your airfare, all-inclusive supplement charges, taxes, or other required fees.

Antigua resort and spa for 7-10 nights
$1,750

Puja inicial

Relax and recharge with beachfront accommodations at the Galley Bay Resort and Spa in Antigua. Adults only. $5,700 value. For up to 3 rooms with double occupancy. *Does not include your airfare, all-inclusive supplement charges, taxes, or other required fees.

Truly U Aesthetics & Wellness Studio $350 Gift Card
$35

Puja inicial

This gift card is perfect for self care, special occasions or gifting to someone you love. Donated by Kristi Blair. Expires October 11, 2026. Not valid without physical gift card. 813 Boyd Rd, Azle TX 76020 682-258-1396

HotWorx one-month membership and supplements
$10

Puja inicial

Get ready to WORX at HOTWORX in Hudson Oaks with this one-month membership. $65 value.

Up to 10 nights at the Hammock Cove, Antigua
$1,750

Puja inicial

For adults only, you will love the luxury waterfront accommodations in Antigua. $5,700 value. Get up to 3 rooms with double occupancy. *Does not include airfare, all inclusive supplement charges, taxes, or other required fees.

Antigua waterfront accommodations at the Verandah
$1,300

Puja inicial

Enjoy 7-10 nights at this eco friendly Caribbean beach front resort. perfect for adults ready for a romantic hideaway or looking to escape. Value of $4,200. Get up to 3 rooms with double occupancy. *Does not include airfare, all inclusive supplement charges, taxes, or other required fees.

Photo session with Brian Gaylord Photography
$50

Puja inicial

Whether you’re celebrating your high school senior, gathering the family together or preserving memories from an event, Brian Gaylord Photography can help you capture all of those special times. $525 value. Not valid without signed certificate. See details https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rEGnL6Fzny_kblt39VKQWiIMRc0Ti7HH/view?usp=sharing

40oz rhinestone softball tumbler
$10

Puja inicial

Keep your drinks chill with this blinged out tumbler that has a handle and straw. It is stainless steel and double wall insulated. $39.99 value and donated by Devine Justus.

Gutsy Bakes sourdough cin rolls & boule
$10

Puja inicial

This delicious deal is donated by Amy Womack, THE Gutsy Baker. Bid now for a chance to enjoy these sourdough treats. Value of $48.

GolfTec full bag club fitting
$25

Puja inicial

Looking to improve your game, or know someone else who is? Then don’t pass up this opportunity! Valued at $250 and redeemable at the GolfTec in Montgomery Plaza.

Small dog set
$5

Puja inicial

Little Toto, Peanut, Coco or Teacup would love to be pampered with these items: plush bed, water and food bowl, harness and leash. $25 value. Donated by Martha Viscaino.

Azle camo bag
$10

Puja inicial

Donated by Crush Boutique, this bag will keep you all together while you’re showing your Azle spirit in style! $40 value

