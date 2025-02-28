All for Love 2025

28 Lamphere Rd

Waterford, CT 06385, USA

General Admission
$75
Single Ticket
Red Heart's Club Sponsorship
$2,500
Includes 6 tickets to the event, social media and website promotion for one month and special promotion at the event.
Purple Heart's Club Sponsorship
$1,000
Includes 4 tickets to the event, social media and website promotion for three weeks.
Green Heart's Club Sponsorship
$500
Includes 3 tickets to the event, social media and website promotion for two weeks.
White Heart's Club Sponsorship
$250
Includes 2 tickets to the event, social media and website promotion for one week.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing