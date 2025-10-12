🎓 Alumnae & Alumni Online Store

Show your Rosemont pride and stay cozy in this classic Rosemont College Alumnae crewneck sweatshirt. Perfect for a chilly day on campus or a casual weekend, this comfortable fleece pullover features the "Rosemont College Alumnae" text printed proudly across the chest. It's a timeless way to celebrate your connection to your alma mater.





