American Dreams Screening Series

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Screening of American Dreams + a Rooted Conversation with the audience about the film. A bonus screening of The Guitar Thief will also be included at this event. The Guitar Thief is filmmaker Miguel Lepe Jr.'s first short film and it was primarily filmed on location in Pilsen!
This Pilsen screening on Saturday, August 15th, 2026 will be from 7:30pm - 9pm @ Indigo Mrkto. Indigo Mrkto is located at 2100 S. Morgan Street, Chicago. There is free parking at the event and food/drink available for purchase.
Screening of American Dreams + a Rooted Conversation with the audience about the film.
This Humboldt Park screening on Friday, August 21st, 2026 will be from 7:30pm - 9pm @ AJ Links Casting. The center is located at 1757 N. Kimball Avenue Chicago. There is metered street parking available in the area.
Screening of American Dreams + a Rooted Conversation with the audience about the film.
This Aurora screening on Friday, August 28th, 2026 will be from 7:30pm - 9pm @ Prisco Community Center. The center is located at 150 W. Illinois Avenue, Aurora. There is free parking at the event.
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