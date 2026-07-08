American Dreams Screening Series

Screening of American Dreams + a Rooted Conversation with the audience about the film. A bonus screening of The Guitar Thief will also be included at this event. The Guitar Thief is filmmaker Miguel Lepe Jr.'s first short film and it was primarily filmed on location in Pilsen!





This Pilsen screening on Saturday, August 15th, 2026 will be from 7:30pm - 9pm @ Indigo Mrkto. Indigo Mrkto is located at 2100 S. Morgan Street, Chicago. There is free parking at the event and food/drink available for purchase.