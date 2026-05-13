Recaudación de fondos de AYSO - Campamento de Verano de Wave FC!

San Diego Wave FC Camps deliver five action-packed days of individualized instruction, competitive play, and memorable experiences. All activities are designed to be fun, inclusive, and supportive for every camper. Each day of Wave FC Camp features a personal character theme, teaching campers leadership, teamwork, and confidence to help them grow on and off the pitch. Value $495, female players only. Dates: Eastlake June 29-July 3 OR Point Loma July 13-17

San Diego Wave FC Camps deliver five action-packed days of individualized instruction, competitive play, and memorable experiences. All activities are designed to be fun, inclusive, and supportive for every camper. Each day of Wave FC Camp features a personal character theme, teaching campers leadership, teamwork, and confidence to help them grow on and off the pitch. Value $495, female players only. Dates: Eastlake June 29-July 3 OR Point Loma July 13-17

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