Recaudación de fondos de AYSO - Campamento de Verano de Wave FC!
San Diego Wave FC Summer Camp
$50
Puja inicial
San Diego Wave FC Camps deliver five action-packed days of individualized instruction, competitive play, and memorable experiences. All activities are designed to be fun, inclusive, and supportive for every camper. Each day of Wave FC Camp features a personal character theme, teaching campers leadership, teamwork, and confidence to help them grow on and off the pitch. Value $495, female players only. Dates: Eastlake June 29-July 3 OR Point Loma July 13-17
San Diego Wave FC Camps deliver five action-packed days of individualized instruction, competitive play, and memorable experiences. All activities are designed to be fun, inclusive, and supportive for every camper. Each day of Wave FC Camp features a personal character theme, teaching campers leadership, teamwork, and confidence to help them grow on and off the pitch. Value $495, female players only. Dates: Eastlake June 29-July 3 OR Point Loma July 13-17
San Diego Wave FC Summer Camp
$50
Puja inicial
San Diego Wave FC Camps deliver five action-packed days of individualized instruction, competitive play, and memorable experiences. All activities are designed to be fun, inclusive, and supportive for every camper. Each day of Wave FC Camp features a personal character theme, teaching campers leadership, teamwork, and confidence to help them grow on and off the pitch. Value $495, female players only. Dates: Eastlake June 29-July 3 OR Point Loma July 13-17
San Diego Wave FC Camps deliver five action-packed days of individualized instruction, competitive play, and memorable experiences. All activities are designed to be fun, inclusive, and supportive for every camper. Each day of Wave FC Camp features a personal character theme, teaching campers leadership, teamwork, and confidence to help them grow on and off the pitch. Value $495, female players only. Dates: Eastlake June 29-July 3 OR Point Loma July 13-17
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