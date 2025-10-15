AMRG 2025 Subasta Silenciosa

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
49th State Brewing - 717 W 3rd Ave, Anchorage, AK 99501, USA
Puja inicial
Value: $120
Bring a taste of Alaska to your table with this delicious donation from Alaska Salmon Cakes — 24 handcrafted salmon cakes made with wild, sustainably caught Alaskan salmon!
Perfect for family dinners, parties, or stocking your freezer with ready-to-cook local flavor.
Valued at $120, this generous donation celebrates the best of Alaska’s seafood and small business community.
Learn more: aksalmoncakes.com
Puja inicial
Value: $100
Explore Alaska’s incredible wildlife up close with four admission tickets to the Alaska Zoo, generously donated by the Alaska Zoo in Anchorage!
Home to bears, eagles, wolves, and many other Arctic and subarctic species, the Alaska Zoo offers a fun and educational adventure for all ages. Whether you’re visiting with family or friends, this is the perfect way to experience Alaska’s wild side while supporting a great cause.
This package — valued at $100 — is your ticket to an unforgettable day surrounded by some of the state’s most iconic animals.
Big thanks to Alaska Zoo for supporting AMRG and Alaska’s backcountry safety community!
Puja inicial
Value: $370
We’re thrilled to feature a stunning photographic print donated by Aurora Dora, a beloved Talkeetna artist known for capturing the magic of Alaska’s northern lights. This piece, titled “Sheldon Chalet Startrails Comet,” beautifully combines the wonder of the aurora, star trails, and the iconic Sheldon Chalet in Denali National Park.
This framed print, valued at $370.
Learn more about Aurora Dora’s photography at auroradora.com
Huge thanks to @auroradoraphotography for supporting AMRG and this year’s Mountain Rescue Rendezvous!
Puja inicial
Value: $2200
Here’s an especially exciting item, a 7-night getaway at 7 Tumalo in Sunriver, Oregon (20 min south of Bend), generously donated by the owners!
This cozy 1,400 sq ft home features 3 bedrooms (2 kings, 1 queen), 2 full bathrooms, a private hot tub, sauna, and fully equipped kitchen. It sleeps up to 8 guests and includes modern amenities like Wi-Fi, a Smart TV, and laundry. Guests also receive 8 free SHARC passes for the community aquatic center with pools, tube slides, lazy river, and hot tub.
Valued at $2,200, this incredible vacation rental is perfect for families or friends looking to explore Central Oregon and relax in comfort.
Big thanks to the generous owners of 7 Tumalo for supporting AMRG and helping keep Alaska’s backcountry community safe!
For more details check out the listing at:
Puja inicial
Value: $150
We’re excited to feature Denali Brewing Company — a proud Alaska original — in our Mountain Rescue Rendezvous silent auction!
This awesome package includes:
Denali Brewing T-shirt (Small)
Set of 4 Craft Beer Glasses
$75 Denali Brewing Gift Card — perfect for stocking up on your favorite local brews or enjoying a great meal at their Talkeetna Brewpub!
Denali Brewing has been crafting beer, spirits, and cider inspired by Alaska’s wild character — and we’re so grateful for their support of AMRG!
Puja inicial
Value: $400
Two-Night Stay in Far View! Enjoy a relaxing two-night getaway at Far View, a beautiful home in Talkeetna, Alaska, generously donated by the owners!
Right on Fish Lake, it’s the perfect base to unplug and relax or explore local adventures.
Highlights:
* Explore the trail to Birch Creek or kayak on Fish Lake
* Discover shops, art, and dining in downtown Talkeetna
* Cozy fireplace & fully equipped kitchen
* Top 1% of Airbnb listings for reviews, ratings, and reliability
More info about the home: tinyurl.com/farviewtalkeetna
Puja inicial
Value: $662
Take in Alaska’s breathtaking wilderness from above with a Denali Experience Flightseeing Tour for two, donated by K2 Aviation! ✈️
Departing from Talkeetna, this unforgettable adventure offers stunning views of North America’s tallest peak, vast glaciers, and the wild beauty of Denali National Park.
Valued at $662,
Valid May15 - July 15, 2026. Some restrictions apply. No extensions of expiration date available.
Learn more: flyk2.com
Puja inicial
Value: $56
Quantity - 2 passes to auction
Experience Alaska’s living history at the Musk Ox Farm in Palmer!
This Family Pass is valid for up to four people — a wonderful way to meet these incredible Arctic animals and learn about ongoing efforts to preserve and promote the musk ox.
Valued at $56
This gift offers a unique and educational adventure for all ages.
Learn more: muskoxfarm.org
Puja inicial
Value: $3500
Two Main Cabin Airline Tickets
Generously provided by Alaska Airlines (with Hawaiian Airlines coverage too!), these tickets let you explore Alaska, Hawaii, or anywhere they fly in North or Central America. Perfect for adventure seekers, family getaways, or discovering new destinations!
Valid for anywhere in Alaska, North/Central America, and Hawaii
No blackout dates
Each ticket valued up to $1,750
Vouchers must be ticketed before the expiration date (one year from the event)
Support AMRG while dreaming of your next adventure — these tickets could take you there!
Puja inicial
Value: $45
Cool off Alaska-style with a sweet gift from Wild Scoops!
This fun auction bundle includes a Wild Scoops water bottle and two coupons for a pint of their handmade, small-batch ice cream — crafted right here in Alaska with local ingredients and wild inspiration.
Puja inicial
Value: $22
Stay cozy and stylish with this cobalt leather Cross Arrow Patch Beanie, generously donated by Alaska Chicks Co.
Valued at $22, this soft, warm beanie features Alaska Chicks’ signature rugged yet chic style — perfect for keeping warm after a day outdoors or adding a touch of Alaska pride to your winter look.
Big thanks to Alaska Chicks Co. for supporting AMRG and helping keep Alaska’s backcountry community safe!
Check out their gear and apparel: alaskachicks.com
Puja inicial
Value: $
*value, starting bids still being determined
We’re excited to feature the work of Amy Bragg, a talented Alaska photographer known for capturing the beauty, wildlife, and wonder of life in the North.
Her photography celebrates the light, movement, and quiet moments that make Alaska unforgettable.
Amy has generously donated a
- 2026 wall calendar
- 8x10 White raven Print
- 8x10 Iditarod Champion Mitch Seavey and team print each print is beautifully matted for display.
Find more of her work on Facebook:
Amy Bragg Photography
Puja inicial
Value: $300
Get up close with Alaska’s wild side during an Ambassador Bird Meet & Greet Experience, generously donated by the Bird Treatment and Learning Center in Anchorage!
This private experience offers a unique opportunity to meet one of Bird TLC’s incredible Ambassador Birds — such as an owl, hawk, or eagle — while learning about Alaska’s raptors and the Center’s vital work in wildlife rehabilitation and education.
This unforgettable experience — valued at $300
*Please see their website or contact Bird TLC for Experience restrictions
Puja inicial
Value: $0
*see note
Stay organized in style with this handcrafted quilted travel kit, donated by a friend of one of our AMRG members.
This beautiful floral set includes two matching quilted pouches, each thoughtfully filled with travel-size essentials — perfect for weekend getaways, gym bags, or keeping in your vehicle for those spontaneous Alaskan adventures.
A one-of-a-kind, handmade touch for anyone who loves to travel prepared and in style.
*NOTE: This item was made by a friend of an AMRG member and is not sold in the marketplace; therefore, its fair market value is set at $0 in accordance with IRS rules for donor-created items
Puja inicial
Value: $132
Dive into discovery with a Group Day Pass for four adults to the Alaska SeaLife Center in Seward! 🐟
Get up close with puffins, sea lions, and other amazing marine life while supporting vital ocean research and wildlife rescue in Alaska.
Valued at $132, this generous donation helps support Alaska Mountain Rescue Group’s mission to stay trained, equipped, and ready to respond when Alaskans need help most.
Puja inicial
Value: $70
This special item features a stunning Portage Glacier photo taken by Jeannine Bryan, a talented local photographer and cherished member of AMRG’s Outreach Team.
Jeannine turned her image into a custom 1,000-piece puzzle from Wild On Alaska, letting you piece together one of Alaska’s most beautiful places from her unique perspective.
Her photography captures the light and spirit of Alaska’s wild landscapes — the same beauty that inspires so much of what we do. 💙
📸 Find her work on Facebook: Wild On Alaska
Puja inicial
Value: $
This beautifully handcrafted beaded salmon keychain was created by Yukon artist Adanchilla Pauls Lepine, of the Tahltan and Tlingit Nations and a proud member of the Champagne & Aishihik First Nations.
Adanchilla shared:
“Salmon keychains are my most popular and most known design. I designed it to honor our salmon and as a reminder to protect the salmon and our environment.”
This piece was purchased directly from the artist and donated to the auction by an AMRG supporter, helping to share Adanchilla’s message of respect and protection for Alaska’s wild places.
📸 Instagram: @adanchilla_designs
💬 Facebook: Adanchilla Pauls Lepine
Puja inicial
Estimated Value: $550
*see note
This framed limited-edition print, Mayors of Anchorage by Alaska artist Don Kolstad, was donated by an AMRG supporter. The piece depicts the Hydro Fountain at the Loussac Library, an Anchorage landmark.
We reached out to the artist, and Kolstad shared
“It is one of my pieces from many moons ago! I was commissioned by the Soroptimist women's group to do the subject combining the two seasons and the fountain. Many of the mayors that signed the print are gone now, but they gave it an amazing effort when we all got together and signed the whole edition in one day....my arm was actually sore the next day! The last time I saw one at an auction it went for over $3,000.”
This print is #14 of 950, signed by multiple Anchorage mayors — a true piece of local history.
*note: (Anonymous donation — value estimated at $550 using a comparable sale of Don Kolstad’s “Anchorage Skyline” print at Alaska Premier Auctions & Appraisals
Puja inicial
Value: $370
Experience Alaska’s state sport with this incredible Winter Dog Sled Tour for Two, generously donated by Susitna Sled Dog Adventures!
Enjoy a two-hour adventure near Talkeetna that includes about an hour on the sled with a stop for photos — and, if you’re lucky, stunning Denali views!
AND Go home with one comfy hoodie and stickers.
Spend time meeting the friendly sled dogs before and after your ride, and warm up afterward with hot cocoa and cookies in a cozy guest cabin.
Valued at $370, this tour is valid for two adults and can be applied toward a larger group or even a summer tour if you prefer to visit then. Available for booking anytime before January 1, 2027.
Puja inicial
Value: $598
Take adventure to new heights with this full-day ice climbing experience for four, generously donated by Alaska Ice Guides — a $900 value!
Spend approximately 8 hours climbing Alaska’s frozen waterfalls alongside professional guides.
All climbing gear is provided except boots, which can be rented locally at AMH or REI.
Valid through April 30, 2027.
Big thanks to Alaska Ice Guides for supporting AMRG and helping keep Alaska’s backcountry community safe!
Learn more about their guided adventures: alaskaiceguides.com
Puja inicial
Value: $310
A two-night stay for two, generously donated by Alaskan Glamping. Enjoy a peaceful getaway near Eklutna Lake, surrounded by breathtaking Twin Peaks canyon views.
Your stay includes a Queen or Twin Bell Tent in their five-unit glamping village, complete with:
This luxury camping experience blends rustic adventure with modern comfort — the perfect Alaskan escape.
Expires September 25, 2026 • Must be 21+
Valued at $310
Learn more: alaskanglamping.com
Puja inicial
Value: $62
We’re excited to feature “Pilot Bear”, a beautiful 8x10 matted print generously donated by Alaska artist Katie Sevigny of Sevigny Studios!
This whimsical piece captures the adventurous spirit of Alaska in Katie’s signature vibrant style — a perfect addition to any home or cabin.
Valued at $62, this print celebrates both creativity and Alaska’s wild character.
Big thanks to Katie Sevigny and Sevigny Studios for supporting AMRG and helping keep Alaska’s backcountry community safe!
Learn more about the artist and studio visit: sevignystudio.com
Puja inicial
Value: $138
Treat yourself to the comforting taste of freshly baked goodness with this basket of bread and cookies plus a six-month “Loaf-a-Month” coupon, generously donated by Great Harvest Bread Co. in Anchorage!
Known for their handcrafted, whole-grain breads and cookies made from scratch each day, Great Harvest brings warmth and flavor to every table. This delicious bundle — valued at $138.25 — is the perfect mix of everyday comfort and homemade charm.
Puja inicial
Value: $85
Enjoy one of Anchorage’s favorite spots with this Moose’s Tooth package, which includes a $50 gift card, two movie tickets, and a stainless tumbler.
A local favorite since 1996, Moose’s Tooth is known for its creative pizzas, craft beer, and lively community vibe. Gift cards can also be used at their sister locations — Bear Tooth Theatrepub and Broken Tooth Brewing — for great food, local brews, and a fun night out.
Learn more: moosestooth.net
Puja inicial
Value: $400
Experience the beauty of Prince William Sound on a 5-hour, narrated cruise featuring 26 named glaciers, towering fjords, wildlife sightings, and a complimentary hot lunch.
A favorite among both Alaskans and visitors — this is the perfect way to show off our incredible backyard or enjoy a memorable day on the water. Whether you're treating a visitor, planning a special outing, or supporting a cause close to home — there’s something for everyone.
Valued at ~$400
Puja inicial
Value: $0
*See Note
Here’s one of the most exciting items up for bid at our Mountain Rescue Rendezvous — a 1-hour ride for 4 in a Boeing 747 Flight Simulator!
A huge shoutout to UPS for donating this incredible experience and supporting AMRG.
*NOTE: UPS simulator experience is not a commercial service and has no retail price.
The fair market value of this experience is estimated at $0. Please consult your tax advisor regarding deductibility.
Puja inicial
Value: $125
Show off your Alaska style with this awesome swag bundle from Tent City Taphouse in Anchorage!
This set includes a knit hat, a hoodie, a t-shirt, and two glasses — perfect for any craft beer lover or downtown Anchorage fan.
Valued at $125, this generous donation pairs local flavor with community spirit.
Learn more: tent-city-taphouse.site
Puja inicial
Value: $400
Enjoy fast, high-quality washes with advanced technology and a spotless finish — perfect for tackling that Alaska road grime. This package can be used at any Tommy’s Express location, so you can stay clean no matter where your adventures take you.
Valued at $400, this generous donation helps support Alaska Mountain Rescue Group’s mission to stay trained, equipped, and ready to respond when Alaskans need help most.
Puja inicial
Value: $650
Stay active all winter with a 3-Month Family Membership to The Alaska Club, including access to the Fly Trampoline Park — generously donated by The Alaska Club!
This membership gives your whole family access to fitness and fun under one roof — from state-of-the-art gym facilities, group fitness classes, swimming pools, and tennis courts, to Fly, the ultimate trampoline park for kids (and adults who are kids at heart).
It’s the perfect way to stay healthy, have fun, and keep moving through the Alaska winter.
Learn more: thealaskaclub.com/membership/fly-family-memberships
@thealaskaclub
Puja inicial
Value: $900
Take your Alaskan adventure to new heights with an Intermediate Ice Climbing Trip for Two on Exit Glacier, generously donated by Exit Glacier Guides in Seward!
This full-day adventure — valued at $598 — takes you onto the stunning blue ice of Exit Glacier, where experienced guides provide all technical gear and expert instruction. Whether you’re ready to sharpen your climbing skills or prefer to switch to a Beginner Ice Climbing Trip, this experience offers the perfect mix of challenge and breathtaking scenery.
Puja inicial
Value: $410
Enjoy a breathtaking rail journey on the Denali Star Adventure Class for two adults (Anchorage → Denali → back) with this generous gift pass from the Alaska Railroad. Expires September 17, 2026.
Estimated value: $410
Puja inicial
Value: $276
Starting bid: $125
Bid Increment: $25
(we have four total passes to auction, auction in sets of two)
Treat yourself (or someone you love) to the ultimate Alaska relaxation experience with four full-day hydrotherapy passes, generously donated by Alyeska Nordic Spa.
Nestled in the Chugach Mountains at Alyeska Resort, this stunning Nordic-style spa offers a peaceful outdoor sanctuary surrounded by snow-dusted trees and mountain views. Enjoy hot and cold plunge pools, eucalyptus-infused steam rooms, saunas, fireside relaxation areas, and cozy lounges designed to restore body and mind.
It’s the perfect way to recharge after a long week — or a long adventure in the mountains.
Learn more: anordicspa.com
Puja inicial
Value: $55
Add a little mountain-town flavor to your gear collection with this fun swag pack from Girdwood Brewing Company!
This bundle includes a cozy hoodie, a knit hat, stickers, and three beer tokens — perfect for your next visit to Girdwood’s award-winning brewery.
Valued at $65, it’s a great way to show your Alaska pride and support a beloved local business.
Learn more: girdwoodbrewing.com
Puja inicial
Value: $150
We’re so grateful to The Sharp End Podcast for their continued support of AMRG! The show’s creator has been a steadfast advocate for our mission and for the broader rescue community — always helping share stories that promote safety, learning, and respect for the mountains.
This awesome gear bundle includes a t-shirt, zip hoodie, ball cap, and an Outdoor Vitals + Sharp End collab sun shirt, all valued at $150.
Learn more: thesharpendpodcast.com
Puja inicial
We’re thrilled to feature a set of five colorful unframed prints by Alaska artist Lance LeKander!
Each will be auctioned separately:
Puja inicial
We’re delighted to feature a set of five striking wildlife prints by Alaska local artist Nathan Perry.
Each will be auctioned separately:
Puja inicial
Value: $139
Stay warm and stylish this winter with this beautiful Salmon Sisters Limpet Original Skirt in chestnut, donated by Skhoop!
Designed in Alaska and made for life outdoors, this insulated skirt combines warmth, comfort, and freedom of movement — perfect for après-ski, walking the dog, or heading into town after a day in the snow.
Puja inicial
Value = $110
Quantity: 2, to be auctioned separately
Size: 11 × 22 in
Painted glass loon panel from Open Windows Studio in Salida, Colorado — framed and ready to hang. The artwork shows a peaceful loon gliding across calm water, capturing the quiet beauty of Alaska’s lakes.
Can be displayed alone or paired with the matching panel offered in a separate auction listing.
Generously donated by AMRG supporter Terry Snyder.
Puja inicial
Value = $225
Size: 13 × 16 in
Fine wood-inlay loon scene by Hudson River Inlay — crafted with precision from layers of natural wood tones that form a detailed lakeside setting. The composition reflects the calm and balance of Alaska’s wilderness.
Generously donated by AMRG supporter Terry Snyder.
Puja inicial
Value = $175
Size: 9.5 × 14 in
Carved wood wall art depicting a loon with chicks, made in Canada from Western Red Cedar (B.C. wood). Signed “JM” and dated Feb 2002. The carving’s soft curves and warm natural grain highlight the tenderness of the parent and young.
Generously donated by AMRG supporter Terry Snyder.
Puja inicial
Value = $175
Size: 14 in diameter
Carved wood eagle wall piece made in Canada, showing a detailed eagle in flight. The layered carving and smooth finish create a sense of strength and motion that draws the eye.
Generously donated by AMRG supporter Terry Snyder.
Puja inicial
Value = $100
Size: 8 × 12 in
“Northern Nights” metal print by Fairbanks-based photographer Amy J. Johnson, known for her vivid Aurora Borealis and Alaska landscape imagery.
Signed by the artist, with the following note on the back:
“This photo is one of my favorite Fairbanks scenes and was captured on a full moon night in December. The city of Fairbanks lies directly behind the trees creating the bright sky on the horizon.”
The piece is printed on metal, giving it a luminous finish that enhances the depth and color of the aurora.
Generously donated by AMRG supporter Terry Snyder.
Puja inicial
(2) 11x14 metal prints — valued at $65 each
(1) 14x18 print with foam backing — valued at $55
Starting bid:$20
Bid Increment:$5
We’re excited to feature this beautiful mountain-inspired artwork from Shannon Stock Auld of AK Soul Expressions, a talented local artist and the wife of one of our AMRG members.
Her pieces capture the heart of Alaska — from moonlit peaks to sunrise climbs — blending bold color, light, and movement with a deep love for the outdoors.
📸 See more of her work on Instagram: @aksoul_expressions
Puja inicial
(Value & starting bids still being determined)
We’re thrilled to bring you unique pieces of Alaska art generously donated by the talented artists at the Captain Cook Art Co-Op. Located inside the Hotel Captain Cook in Anchorage, this collective showcases the work of local creatives who celebrate Alaska’s natural beauty and frontier spirit.
A huge thank-you to the contributing artists for their generosity and support:
Alaska Watercolor, Northern Beauty Alaska, OSWC Artist Designer, Guadalupe Marroquin, Renique Art Designs, Sewphisticated Raven, and Soul Sisters Basketrees.
Find more of their work inside the hotel, or follow their Instagram @captaincook_artco to keep discovering new pieces.
Puja inicial
Value: $250
Starting Bid:$100
Bid Increment: $20
Bring home a taste of Alaska with this awesome swag and brew bundle generously donated by Matanuska Brewing Company!
This package includes two t-shirts, a hoodie, a knit hat, a coffee mug, and six craft microbrews — everything you need to kick back and enjoy one of Alaska’s favorite breweries.
With locations in Anchorage, Eagle River, and Palmer, Matanuska Brewing is known for its small-batch beers, welcoming taprooms, and community spirit that’s as bold as its brews.
Learn more: matanuskabrewco.com
Puja inicial
Value: $533
Alyeska Resort
Escape to luxury with this incredible Alyeska Resort and Nordic Spa Getaway, generously donated by Alyeska Resort.
Enjoy one night in a Signature Room and two passes for the resort’s world-class hydrotherapy spa, where you can relax among mountain peaks, glaciers, and forest views in the heart of Girdwood. Valid from November 9, 2025 to October 31, 2026 (blackout dates apply; based on availability).
Learn more about this breathtaking Alaskan escape: www.alyeskaresort.com
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!