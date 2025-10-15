AMRG 2025 Subasta Silenciosa

Value: $120

Bring a taste of Alaska to your table with this delicious donation from Alaska Salmon Cakes — 24 handcrafted salmon cakes made with wild, sustainably caught Alaskan salmon!

Perfect for family dinners, parties, or stocking your freezer with ready-to-cook local flavor.

Valued at $120, this generous donation celebrates the best of Alaska’s seafood and small business community.

Learn more: aksalmoncakes.com