Una Noche de Corazón y Alma con Selina Soul Davis.

Selina “Soul” Davis embodies resilience, compassion, and community. She is more than an educator or radio host — she is the heartbeat of many, a mentor, and a champion for youth. As she faces this most critical chapter, our community is called to stand with her, united in love and purpose.
Let’s lift Selina up — financially, spiritually, and emotionally — so she can continue inspiring us all.
Show your love and support for Selina “Soul” Davis! This ticket includes event admission and a small token of appreciation as a thank-you for standing with Selina on her heart journey. Every “I Love Selina” ticket helps cover medical and travel costs as she prepares for her heart transplant.
Because love — and community — are powerful medicine. 💖
This premium ticket says, “That’s my girl — and I’m all in!”
Includes event admission, reserved seating and special recognition during the program. Your extra support makes a big impact in helping Selina get her new beat.
For those who know her heart — and want to help it keep beating strong. ❤️
Just slide me in as one of those who wants to help and give me what you want to give me!
We LOVE and HONOR her and we want to sit together!
