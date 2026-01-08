Andrea Bell for Shelby County Commissioner, District 12

Andrea Bell for Shelby County Commissioner, District 12

Andrea Bell para la tienda del Distrito 12.

Camiseta item
Camiseta
$35

Camiseta ética y sostenible. Disponible en tres tallas y tres colores.

T-shirt- Lime Green item
T-shirt- Lime Green
$35

Support The movement. Available in three sizes and three colors.

Adult Medium

Adult Large

Adult XL

*Additional sizes will cost extra.

T-shirt- White item
T-shirt- White
$35

Support The movement. Available in three sizes and three colors.

Adult Medium

Adult Large

Adult XL

*Additional sizes will cost extra.

Cuaderno Inspirador con Bolígrafo item
Cuaderno Inspirador con Bolígrafo
$20

Cuaderno inspirador con bolígrafo. Este cuaderno te permite anotar notas, listas de compras, listas de tareas. Es conveniente para llevar en el bolso o en el bolsillo trasero.

Cuaderno Inspirador Distrito 12 item
Cuaderno Inspirador Distrito 12
$12

Cuaderno inspirador para el crecimiento del 2026. Distrito 12 solo 12.

Llavero de Esperanza item
Llavero de Esperanza
$6

Llavero de madera de Esperanza. Sé Inspirado. Seleccionado al azar.

Pulsera de Superación item
Pulsera de Superación item
Pulsera de Superación
$6

Pulsera alentadora para cualquier situación. Seleccionada al azar al comprar

Yard Signs item
Yard Signs
$35

Show your Support! Donate and receive this sign for your front yard!

Donate to Campaign
$25

DONATION TO CAMPAIGN. Money collected will help with campaign marketing materials and any such events to spread the Hope.

Dream Team Supporter
$50

DONATION TO CAMPAIGN. Money collected will help with campaign marketing materials and any such events to spread the Hope.

Honorary Supporter
$100

DONATION TO CAMPAIGN. Money collected will help with campaign marketing materials and any such events to spread the Hope.

Team Bell Supporter
$500

DONATION TO CAMPAIGN. Money collected will help with campaign marketing materials and any such events to spread the Hope.

VIP Supporter
$1,900

DONATION TO CAMPAIGN. Money collected will help with campaign marketing materials and any such events to spread the Hope.

Añadir una donación para Andrea Bell for Shelby County Commissioner, District 12

$

