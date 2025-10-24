Annual Award Gala 2025

15 Middlesex Canal Park Dr

Woburn, MA 01801, USA

Holiday Gala Individual
$100

If you DON’T wish to contribute to Zeffy, click OTHER and type "0" in space provided.
Purchase is non refundable. Barcode/ticket is required for Admittance and can only be scanned ONCE.

Gala Table
$1,000
groupTicketCaption

Table =10 tickets Admission

If you DON’T wish to contribute to Zeffy, click OTHER and type "0" in space provided.
Purchase is non refundable. Barcode/ticket is required for Admittance and can only be scanned ONCE.

SMD Contriibution
$1,000
groupTicketCaption

SMD tickets

If you DON’T wish to contribute to Zeffy, click OTHER and type "0" in space provided.
Purchase is non refundable. Barcode/ticket is required for Admittance and can only be scanned ONCE.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing