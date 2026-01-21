Gala Anual

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Enjoy the full program learn about Sleep in Heavenly Peace, and our mission of NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN!
Enjoy a delicious 3 course dinner (Bread, salad, main dish and desert) unlimited iced tea, coffee and tea, and spectacular live music.
Reserved seating close to the stage, Mention of your name or company at the event and a certificate of recognition the day of the event.
Reserved seating close to the stage, Mention of your name or company at the event, and logo display at table program booklet and social media and a certificate of recognition the day of the event.
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!