Gala Anual

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-Premium seating for 10 guests
-A featured on-screen acknowledgment during the event
-Premium seating for 15 guests
-A featured on-screen acknowledgment during the event
-Recognition from the event host during the program
-Logo placement across all marketing materials
-Prominent logo display at the gala
-Premium seating for 20 guests
-A featured on-screen acknowledgment during the event
-Recognition from the event host during the program
-Logo placement across all marketing materials
-Prominent logo display at the gala
-IPHCC & ARHCC membership subscription for one year
-Premium seating for 20 guests
-A featured on-screen acknowledgment during the event
-Recognition from the event host during the program
-Logo placement across all marketing materials
-Prominent logo display at the gala
-IPHCC & ARHCC membership subscription for one year
-A featured speaking opportunity
-Showcases your company name and logo at IPHCC & ARHCC events,
-Includes a dedicated sponsor webpage with a direct website link
-Recognition through press releases and social media
-Front entrance “Thank You” signage
-VIP gifts for your guests.
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!