Gala Anual

-Premium seating for 20 guests

-A featured on-screen acknowledgment during the event

-Recognition from the event host during the program

-Logo placement across all marketing materials

-Prominent logo display at the gala

-IPHCC & ARHCC membership subscription for one year

-A featured speaking opportunity

-Showcases your company name and logo at IPHCC & ARHCC events,

-Includes a dedicated sponsor webpage with a direct website link

-Recognition through press releases and social media

-Front entrance “Thank You” signage

-VIP gifts for your guests.