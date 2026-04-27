International Progressive Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce

Organizado por

International Progressive Hispanic Chamber Of Commerce

Acerca de este evento

Gala Anual

2139 City Gate Ln

Naperville, IL 60563, USA

Non-Members
$300
Members
$200
Silver Sponsor
$5,000

-Premium seating for 10 guests

-A featured on-screen acknowledgment during the event

Gold Sponsor
$15,000

-Premium seating for 15 guests

-A featured on-screen acknowledgment during the event

-Recognition from the event host during the program

-Logo placement across all marketing materials

-Prominent logo display at the gala

Platinum Sponsor
$20,000

-Premium seating for 20 guests

-A featured on-screen acknowledgment during the event

-Recognition from the event host during the program

-Logo placement across all marketing materials

-Prominent logo display at the gala

-IPHCC & ARHCC membership subscription for one year

Presenting Sponsor
$25,000

-Premium seating for 20 guests

-A featured on-screen acknowledgment during the event

-Recognition from the event host during the program

-Logo placement across all marketing materials

-Prominent logo display at the gala

-IPHCC & ARHCC membership subscription for one year

-A featured speaking opportunity

-Showcases your company name and logo at IPHCC & ARHCC events,

-Includes a dedicated sponsor webpage with a direct website link

-Recognition through press releases and social media

-Front entrance “Thank You” signage

-VIP gifts for your guests.

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