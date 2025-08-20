Gala Anual

517 W 10th St

Medford, OR 97501, USA

Raffle
$20

We will have three drawings for the raffle this year. You don't need to be present at the Gala to win!


1.Pit Boss Sportsman Pellet Grill with WiFi


2.Cast & Blast - Guided Fishing & Duck Hunting


3.Foursome Round of Golf at Eagle Point with cart


Entrada de Invitado
$125

Otorga entrada al evento para 8 invitados con acceso a amenidades y actividades estándar

Patrocinador de Mesa
$2,000
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 8 boletos

El patrocinador de mesa otorga entrada al evento para 8 invitados con acceso a amenidades y actividades estándar Y reconocimiento adicional como patrocinador. Otorga entrada premium con acceso a áreas exclusivas y amenidades VIP.

Table Sponsor
$1,200
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 8 boletos

Table Sponsor grants entry to the event for 8 guests and includes table sponsor recognition in the program.

Sponsor the Dinner
$4,000

Would you like to sponsor the evening's feast? In gratitude we accept your generosity and thank you!

Beverage Sponsor
$1,000

Ready to make a splash? As our exclusive Beverage Sponsor, your brand will be the life of the party — literally! Whether it’s wine that wows, a signature cocktail that gets guests talking, or coffee that keeps the night going strong, your drinks will be front and center as we raise funds (and glasses) for a cause that matters. Menttion in the program. In gratitude we accept your generosity and thank you!

Dessert Sponsor
$700

Your sponsorship will add that perfect sugar-dusted cherry on top of an unforgettable evening! Would you like to take the sweet spot of honor and sponsor dessert? In gratitude we accept your generosity and thank you!

Añadir una donación para Chesterton Academy of the Rogue Valley

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!