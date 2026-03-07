Conferencia de Mujeres del Distrito IV de LULAC 2026

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Disfruta del programa completo con acceso a todas las actividades principales.
Asientos reservados
Mesa de diez, 1/2 Anuncio de página, Señalización en el evento, mención en el evento por MC
Mesa de diez, 1/4 anuncio, Mención honorífica
5 asientos, mención honorífica, nombre en el programa
Sponsor Lunch speaking opportunities during event for 250+ women, signage will be posted at luncheon, honorable mentioned during event and printed in program.
Provide breakfast for 250 women, sponsorship signage will be posted at breakfast, honorable mention during event, and printed in program.
Present a gift to every attendee, name will be included with gift, signage will be posted at entrance, honorable mention during event and printed in program.
Swag bags will be provided to every attendee, name will be included with swag bag, signage will be posted at entrance, honorable mention during eve3nt and printed in program.
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!