league of united Latin American citizens

Organizado por

league of united Latin American citizens

Acerca de este evento

Conferencia de Mujeres del Distrito IV de LULAC 2026

6650 Continental Dr

El Paso, TX 79925, USA

Entrada General
$50

Disfruta del programa completo con acceso a todas las actividades principales.

Mesa de 10
$500

Asientos reservados

$2,000
Patrocinador Platino
$1,500

Mesa de diez, 1/2 Anuncio de página, Señalización en el evento, mención en el evento por MC

Patrocinador Oro
$1,000

Mesa de diez, 1/4 anuncio, Mención honorífica

Patrocinador Plata
$500

5 asientos, mención honorífica, nombre en el programa

Luncheon Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor Lunch speaking opportunities during event for 250+ women, signage will be posted at luncheon, honorable mentioned during event and printed in program.

Breakfast Sponsor
$500

Provide breakfast for 250 women, sponsorship signage will be posted at breakfast, honorable mention during event, and printed in program.

Women's Gifts
$500

Present a gift to every attendee, name will be included with gift, signage will be posted at entrance, honorable mention during event and printed in program.

Sponsorship for Swag Bags
$500

Swag bags will be provided to every attendee, name will be included with swag bag, signage will be posted at entrance, honorable mention during eve3nt and printed in program.

$250
$100
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