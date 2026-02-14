Wild for the Nations, Inc.

Organizado por

Wild for the Nations, Inc.

Acerca de este evento

Pascua: De Israel a las Naciones

4400 N O'Connor Rd

Irving, TX 75062, USA

General Admission Individual Seat
$95

Join us for an immersive and refined Seder Dinner Gala honoring the ancient roots of our faith while advancing tangible impact across the nations.


This ticket includes reception, dinner, immersive Seder journey, stories from the nations, and the full evening program.

Table Host
$950
Este es un boleto de grupo, incluye 10 boletos

Includes 10 Reserved Seats

Secure a reserved table for 10 guests and lead others into a sacred and strategic evening.


Table hosts receive priority seating placement and full access to reception, dinner, immersive Seder journey officiated by Rabbi Greg Stone, and the complete program.


This is an opportunity to gather influence and multiply impact.

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