Pascua: De Israel a las Naciones

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Join us for an immersive and refined Seder Dinner Gala honoring the ancient roots of our faith while advancing tangible impact across the nations.
This ticket includes reception, dinner, immersive Seder journey, stories from the nations, and the full evening program.
Includes 10 Reserved Seats
Secure a reserved table for 10 guests and lead others into a sacred and strategic evening.
Table hosts receive priority seating placement and full access to reception, dinner, immersive Seder journey officiated by Rabbi Greg Stone, and the complete program.
This is an opportunity to gather influence and multiply impact.
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