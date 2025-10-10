<p>Tombola de la Tía Kerry en beneficio de Freedom Bridge Animal Rescue & All 4 Cats Rescue (el 100% del dinero recaudado se divide por igual)</p>

Organizado por
Acerca de este evento
Se seleccionarán 3 ganadores. Los ganadores pueden elegir qué proteína quieren en la bolsa de 12 lbs de alimento seco para perros Nutrisource.
Se seleccionarán 3 ganadores. El ganador puede elegir qué proteína desea.
Earthborn Holistic alimento para gatos 4lbs - Suministro de 1 año. Se debe utilizar una bolsa por mes antes de octubre del 2026.
Valor ($660) Earthborn Holistic alimento para perros 25lbs suministro de 1 año, una bolsa por mes debe ser utilizada antes de octubre del 2026.
(Valor $75+) Cesta de productos Earthrated con bolsas para excrementos, toallitas, y más.
(Value $40.99) Brumate Tumbler - 100% leakproof coffee mug
(Value $45.99) Brumate Tumbler Resa 35oz. 100% leakproof straw tumbler
(Value $47.99) Brumate Tumbler ERA 40oz - 100% leakproof straw tumbler
(Value $45.99) Brumate ERA 30oz
(5 winners) Makes a great gift for the holidays or in honor of someone. Name one of All 4 Cats Rescue’s kitties.
3 winners and winners can select what kind
3 winners and winners can select what kind
Wellfed Ed plant-based food truck $25 gift certificate
(Value $49) Dave’s cat food case (24 cans) - winner receives a free case of 5.5oz cans and they may select what kind
(Value $45) Dave’s canned dog food (12 cans at 12.5oz each). Winner can select which 12.5oz case of Dave’s dog food they want.
(Valor $45) Red barn 3 bolsas de rodajas de bully - 1 ganador
$20 Starbucks gift card, chocolate strawberry & rose black tea, hot cocoa, local honey, cat mug & spoon, Hugge trivia game, Sand & Fog candle, & 2 pairs of moisturizing spa socks.
$20 Starbucks gift card, RYZE mushroom coffee, hot cocoa, local honey, dog mug, Primitives by Kathy Box Sign, & Dr Teals stress relief candle, lotion & wellness spray.
Value (89.99) 48 oz Bag (2 winners will be selected)
Value
A 5 day, 4 night stay for your dog or cat in their luxury boarding facility.
(Value $47.99). The print features venus fly traps and glows in the dark!
(Value $140) Sweatshirt, Tote bag, cat toys, Snap bandana Cat kicker, and a Basket. All HANDMADE except the basket :)
Sweatshirt is 2XL
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!