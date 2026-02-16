Festival de Concienciación sobre el Autismo

Join us for an unforgettable evening in support of Gisele’s World — building community, culture, and belonging across the autism spectrum.





This is a free-entry event. Guests will have the opportunity to:

• Enjoy our Celebrity Bartending Fundraiser

• Connect with community members and supporters

• Participate in raffles

• Learn more about our mission and vision





While admission is free, donations and raffle participation help us move closer to establishing a dedicated, inclusive community space for individuals on the autism spectrum and the families who walk alongside them.