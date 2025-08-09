rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Sponsor Receives the following:
Sign with Company name at the field or 4x6 banner on back fence.
Company logo/link displayed on AVSA website.
Social Media Advertisement.
First right of refusal for next years sponsorship.
Sponsor Receives the following:
Company Logo on front of In-house Jerseys.
Company logo on front of Travel Jerseys*
Three Large Banners at AVSA Soccer Complex.
Company Logo on AVSA printed material
Company link/logo displayed on AVSA Website
Social Media Advertisement
First right of refusal for next year's sponsor.
*requires 2 year commitment
Sponsor Receives the following: Company logo on back of In-house Jerseys
Company name on all event merchandise
Two Large Banners at AVSA Soccer Complex
Company link/logo displayed on AVSA website
Social Media Advertisement
First right of refusal for next year's sponsor
Support your favorite team!
Sponsor or Contributor Receives the following:
Business or family name included on display board with complext map near concessions
Company link/logo displayed on AVSA Website
Important: On the next page you will have the option to contribute an additional amount. Add your sponsorship amount there to be designated to a specific team.
Sponsors that chose this option most frequently Contribute $500.
Everyone Plays at AVSA. Support a player! Sponsor our local families by covering registration fees, player insurance, and uniforms.
Sponsor Receives the following:
Business or Family name included on display board with complex map near concessions
Company logo/link displayed on AVSA website
$
