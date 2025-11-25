La tienda de The Sanctuary of Hope Inc.

The Sanctuary of Hope Inc.

The Sanctuary of Hope Inc.

3" Rocky Spike antlers sticker item
3" Rocky Spike antlers sticker
3" glossy vinyl sticker of Rock Spike the goat wearing antlers drawn by our farm manager Gabbie. Adorable sticker to put on your car, water bottle, gift, or place anywhere you want a sticker to help support our Sanctuary.

3" Rocky spike Santa stamp sticker item
3" Rocky spike Santa stamp sticker
3" glossy vinyl sticker of Rock Spike the goat wearing Santa hat with stamp background drawn by our farm manager Gabbie. Adorable sticker to put on your car, water bottle, gift, or place anywhere you want a sticker to help support our Sanctuary.

