Basha Subasta Silenciosa

Raising Cane's Gift basket item
Raising Cane's Gift basket
$30

Puja inicial

🍗 Raising Cane’s Silent Auction Basket

Get ready to “Cane’s it up!” with this crowd-pleasing basket packed full of chicken-finger fun. Perfect for families, date nights, or any Raising Cane’s superfan!

Basket Includes:

  • Gift cards to enjoy Raising Cane’s famous chicken fingers 🍟🍗
  • A Cane’s swag bundle (T-shirt, hat, or tumbler depending on availability) 👕🧢
  • Signature Cane’s sauce and recipe cards for at-home dipping 🥫
  • Plush Cane’s mascot dog or collectible Cane’s gear 🐶
  • Reusable tote/basket wrapped and ready to go 🎁

Why You’ll Love It:
Whether you’re a die-hard Caniac or just love delicious comfort food, this basket is sure to satisfy. With Cane’s fan-favorite chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast, and Cane’s sauce, it’s the perfect prize to bid on and take home.

Sea you at the Aquarium item
Sea you at the Aquarium
$30

Puja inicial

Value: $100

Dive into an underwater adventure with 2 tickets to OdySea Aquarium, Arizona’s largest marine attraction! Explore fascinating exhibits, encounter thousands of sea creatures, and enjoy an unforgettable day of discovery and fun for the whole family.

Perfect for ocean lovers, curious kids, or anyone ready to make a splash! 🌊🐢🐧


All About That Face item
All About That Face
$30

Puja inicial

Value: $100

Get ready to glow! ✨ Treat yourself (or someone special) to a head-to-toe pampering experience with the All About That Face basket — the ultimate self-care indulgence.

  • 1 Express Facial
  • Starter at home Regimen kit from Eminence and Skinbetter
  • headband and wrist bands

This luxurious basket includes everything you need for radiant, refreshed, and selfie-ready skin. From soothing facial and hydrating masks to rejuvenating skincare essentials, every item is designed to help you relax, unwind, and reveal your natural beauty. 🌿💖

Because every face deserves a little me-time!


Tinsel Town Movie Night item
Tinsel Town Movie Night
$50

Puja inicial

Value: $125

Get ready to sleigh this holiday season with the Tinsel Town Movie Night Basket! Enjoy a night out at the theater filled with festive cheer and sweet treats. This basket includes:

🍿 4 Majestic Movie Tickets to catch the latest holiday hits
🥤 1 Popcorn Voucher & $10 Beverage Credit — perfect for your favorite movie snacks
🍫 2 Boxes of M&M’s to share (or not!)
🕯️ 1 Christmas Candle to set the holiday mood
🎁 3 Gingerbread Pillows for that extra dose of cozy comfort

It’s everything you need for a holly jolly movie experience — a perfect mix of holiday magic and cinematic fun! ✨🎬


Did somebody say Trader Joe's item
Did somebody say Trader Joe's item
Did somebody say Trader Joe's
$20

Puja inicial

Value: $75

🍁 Trader Joe’s Fall Favorites Basket

Bring the cozy flavors and scents of the season home with this Trader Joe’s Fall Favorites Basket — a perfect mix of sweet, spicy, and pumpkin-everything goodness! 🎃

Enjoy a $25 Trader Joe’s Gift Card along with an irresistible collection of autumn treats and cozy delights, including:

🧈 Maple Sea Salt Popcorn
🍑 Peach Balsamic Glaze
🌶️ Hot Pepper Jelly
🍫 Milk Chocolate Covered Pretzels
🍂 Fall Leaf Corn Tortilla Chips
🍪 Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies
🥫 Fall Harvest Pasta Sauce
🧇 Pumpkin Brioche Style Waffles
🕯️ Vanilla Pumpkin Candle
🧴 Pumpkin Body Butter

From snacks to self-care, this basket captures everything we love about fall — comfort, flavor, and a little pumpkin spice magic in every bite and scent! 🍂✨

A Very Merry Family Night item
A Very Merry Family Night
$40

Puja inicial

Value: $150

🎄 A Very Merry Family Night

Make magical memories together this holiday season with A Very Merry Family Night Basket! Perfect for families who love cozy nights, laughter, and Christmas fun.

This festive bundle includes:
🧩 500-Piece Grinch Puzzle for a little holiday challenge
🛋️ Christmas Blanket to snuggle up under the twinkle lights
Hot Chocolate Mug & Cocoa Bombs for a warm winter treat
🍫 Ghirardelli Peppermint Bark — a sweet seasonal favorite
🎁 Christmas Gift Tags for wrapping all your merry surprises
🎲 Christmas Trivia Game, Snowman Game, and Christmas Bingo for hours of family fun
🧸 Bluey & Bingo Christmas Plushies to bring extra smiles and cuddles

It’s everything you need for a holly, jolly, memory-filled night at home! ❤️🎅✨

K-Pop Demon Hunter item
K-Pop Demon Hunter
$75

Puja inicial

Value $272

🎶 KPOP Demon Hunter Basket 🎤

Donated by: Mrs. Jacobs’ Kindergarten Class

Get ready to light up your room and your playlist with this ultimate KPOP-inspired basket! Perfect for fans who love music, color, and fun vibes, this set includes everything you need to create your own mini concert or chill session.

Basket Includes:

  • Philips Wireless Speaker with 2 Mics – $62
  • Target basket/floor bin – $50
  • 3 KPOP Posters – $30
  • 2 KPOP Sticker Packs – $20
  • Glow-in-the-Dark 24 Pack Bracelets – $15
  • Luditek Sound-Activated Party Lights with Remote – $10
  • Hair Chalk – $16
  • Bubble Tea Kit – $5
  • Disco Ball – $5
  • Light Purple Fur Throw – $7
  • Soda Pop Key Chain – $5
  • Best Friends Key Chain – $5
  • Rainbow Dance Baton – $2
  • Fashion Jewelry Bracelet – $10
  • Fashion Jewelry Soda Bottle Earrings – $10
  • The Unofficial KPOP Demon Hunter Guide Book – $10
  • Purple Kitty Headphones – $10

🎧 Whether you’re hosting a KPOP party, decorating your room, or just vibing to your favorite songs, this basket will make you feel like a superstar!

Ghouls Spa Day item
Ghouls Spa Day
$25

Puja inicial

Value: $90

💀 Ghouls Spa Day

Treat yourself to a spooky-good self-care session with this Ghouls Spa Day Basket! Perfect for unwinding after a long day, this basket combines cozy comfort and pampering essentials — with a hauntingly cute twist.

🕯️ Basket Includes:

  • 6 Pairs of Cozy Socks
  • Chocolate Treats 🍫
  • Hair Brush
  • Eye Mask
  • Ghost Slippers 👻
  • Vanilla Body Scrub
  • Holiday Ghost Blanket
  • Pimple Patches
  • Makeup Bag
  • Candle
  • Lip Butter Balm
  • Exfoliating Mitten

🎃 From head to toe, this basket has everything you need for a frightfully relaxing night in — because even ghouls deserve a little glow-up!

By the Sea item
By the Sea
$40

Puja inicial

Value: $199

🌊 By the Sea Basket

Escape to the coast with this beautifully curated By the Sea Basket, filled with seaside charm and relaxation essentials. Whether you’re planning a picnic, decorating your home, or simply unwinding, this basket brings the tranquil vibes of the ocean right to you.

🏖️ Basket Includes:

  • Picnic Basket Set for Two
  • Handmade Sea Glass Art Piece
  • Oversized Turkish Beach Towel
  • The Life and Love of the Sea Coffee Table Book
  • Salt & Sea Specialty Candle
  • Saltwater Taffy
  • Shell Jewelry Tray
  • Starfish Ornament

✨ A perfect blend of coastal elegance and relaxation — this basket will make you feel like you’re seaside, no matter where you are.

Lego item
Lego
$40

Puja inicial

Value:$195

🧱 LEGO Lovers Basket

Bring your imagination to life brick by brick! This awesome LEGO collection has something for every builder — from creative classics to Minecraft and Friends adventures.

Includes:

  • Panda Jungle Tree House (Friends) – $19.99
  • The Turtle Beach (Minecraft) – $24.99
  • Green Dragon 3-in-1 (Creator) – $14.99
  • McLaren Solus GT & McLaren F1 LM (Speed Champions) – $34.99
  • Pet Day Care (Mini, Friends) – $9.99
  • Hair Salon (Mini, Friends) – $9.99
  • Minifigures Mystery Bag – $4.99
  • 2 Bags of Mixed LEGO Bricks – $20.00
  • 2 Loose Minifigures – $6.00
  • Gift Certificate to Arizona Brick (Local LEGO Store) – $50.00
Keeping it local item
Keeping it local
$90

Puja inicial

Value: $345

🏙️ Keeping It Local Basket

Celebrate our local favorites with this “Keeping It Local” basket! Enjoy sweet treats, gourmet meals, and relaxing experiences from some of the best spots right here in our community. Perfect for a fun weekend out—or a little self-care close to home!

Includes:

  • Jeremiah’s Italian Ice – $80 Gift Card
  • El Bella Salon & Day Spa – $50 Gift Card
  • Butcher Block Meats – $50 Gift Card
  • Nozomi Sushi House – $50 Gift Card
  • Bottle & Bean Coffee & Wine – $25 Gift Card
  • Forefathers Cheesesteaks – $25 Gift Card
  • Duck Donuts – $25 Gift Card
  • Milkshake Factory – $20 Gift Card
  • Picture Frame – $20 Value
Gamer item
Gamer
$40

Puja inicial

Value: $195

🎮 Nintendo Switch / Gaming Basket

Level up your game nights with this ultimate Nintendo and gaming lover’s basket! Perfect for gamers of all ages, this basket includes everything from classic games to cozy gamer gear for the ultimate setup.

🕹️ Basket Includes:

  • Mario Kart Deluxe 8 – $50
  • Sonic Superstars – $25
  • Remote Control Pencil Case – $17
  • Gaming Socks – $6
  • Gamer Fleece Blanket – $20
  • Glow-in-the-Dark Gamer Fleece Blanket – $22
  • Gamer Fabric Organizer Bin – $18
  • Mini Arcade Portable Gaming Player (220 Retro Video Games) – $35

🎁 Whether you’re racing through Rainbow Road, exploring retro classics, or just staying cozy during your next gaming session, this basket is the perfect power-up!

Winter Break Family Fun item
Winter Break Family Fun item
Winter Break Family Fun
$100

Puja inicial

Value $450

🎄 Winter Break Family Fun

Enjoy a memorable holiday season full of family fun and cozy moments!

  • Christmas at the Princess Platinum Package (Dec. 18 – 4 GA wristbands + self-parking – $216)
  • Indoor S’mores Set with graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows ($45)
  • Family Games:
    • Do You Really Know Your Family ($20)
    • Guess Who ($17)
    • Spot It ($6)
  • Holiday Crafts:
    • Sun-Catcher Craft ($6)
    • Ornament Elves Craft ($7)
  • Journals:
    • Family Gratitude Journal ($10)
    • Family New Year’s Resolutions Journal ($8)
  • Gift Cards:
    • $20 Bahama Buck’s
    • $50 Stone & Vine
    • $50 Texas Roadhouse
Family Game Night item
Family Game Night
$40

Puja inicial

Value: $125

🎲 Family Game Night Basket 🎉

Get ready for laughter, friendly competition, and unforgettable memories with this Family Game Night Basket! Perfect for families who love a little fun and challenge, this collection of classic and new games will keep everyone entertained for hours.

🕹️ Basket Includes:

  • Yahtzee – $10
  • Sequence – $20
  • Sorry! – $10
  • Slamwich – $15
  • Left Center Right – $10
  • UNO No Mercy – $20
  • Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza – $10
  • The GOAT – $20
  • Sweet Tarts – $5
  • Starburst – $5

🍭 Whether it’s a cozy night in or a weekend family showdown, this basket has everything you need for a night full of fun, laughter, and sweet treats!

Fitness Sports Theme item
Fitness Sports Theme
$100

Puja inicial

Value: $480

🏀 Get Out & Play Basket

Get ready for some serious fun in the sun! Whether you’re heading to the park, the beach, or your own backyard, this basket has everything you need for active family adventures and outdoor play.

Includes:

  • Roller Blades (Black) – $40
  • Roller Blades (White) – $40
  • Basketball – $12
  • Football – $12
  • Volleyball – $20
  • Frisbees – $15
  • Jenga Giant Game – $55
  • Pickleball Set – $45
  • Water Bottle – $5
  • Wagon – $45
  • Burn Boot Camp Membership – $150–$192
Pet Lover's item
Pet Lover's
$85

Puja inicial

Value: $400

🐶 Pet Lover's Basket

Pamper your pup with everything they could dream of! From cozy naps to playtime and grooming, this basket is the ultimate treat for your furry best friend.

Includes:

  • Plush Pet Bed – $50
  • Furbo 360° Dog Camera – $99
  • Elevated Dog Bowl Set – $30
  • Absorbent Dog Bowl Mat – $22
  • Water & Treat Carrier – $18
  • Decorative Treat Jar – $25
  • Assortment of Treats – $25
  • Leash & Collar Set – $19
  • Waste Bags & Dispenser – $10
  • Peach Dog Shampoo & Spray – $31
  • Grooming Brush – $15
  • Fleece Pet Blanket – $30
  • Assortment of Dog Toys – $50
  • Pet-Pourri Essential Oil Candle – $18
Outdoor Adventure item
Outdoor Adventure
$80

Puja inicial

Value: $315

Outdoor Adventure Basket

Get ready for your next outdoor escape! Whether it’s a weekend camping trip, a hike through the trails, or just a relaxing day under the trees, this basket has everything you need to enjoy the great outdoors in comfort and style.

Includes:

  • Kids Tent
  • Hammock
  • Cooler
  • Hiking Backpack
  • CamelBak Bag
  • Camping Chair
  • Snacks
A Chick-fil-A Kind of Day item
A Chick-fil-A Kind of Day
$50

Puja inicial

Value: $250

🐔 Chick-fil-A Fan Favorites Basket

It’s always a great day for Chick-fil-A! Enjoy six months of delicious meals with 26 Chick-fil-A meal cards — that’s breakfast, lunch, or dinner covered for half the year! 🍔🍟

This basket also includes exclusive Chick-fil-A merchandise, perfect for any true fan of everyone’s favorite chicken sandwich. With an estimated value of $250, this bundle is packed with flavor, fun, and feel-good hospitality. ❤️

Eat more chicken and treat yourself to smiles all year long! 🐄✨

Basha Spirit Store item
Basha Spirit Store item
Basha Spirit Store
$30

Puja inicial

Value: $109

💙 Basha Spirit Store Basket

Show off your Bobcat pride with this ultimate Spirit Store basket! Packed with all your favorite Basha gear and accessories, it’s perfect for students, parents, or any proud Bobcat fan.

Includes:

  • Blanket – $25.00
  • Bear (Rubber) – $6.00
  • Croc Charms – $5.00
  • Flag – $12.00
  • Highlighter – $2.00
  • Pencil – $1.00
  • Shirt (Bling) – $25.00
  • Shirt (Bobcat 2024) – $10.00
  • Sweet Bracelet – $3.00
  • Tattoo – $0.75
  • Water Bottle (Plastic) – $15.00
  • Zoomer – $3.00
Target Run & Done item
Target Run & Done item
Target Run & Done
$20

Puja inicial

Value: $85

Calling all Target Moms! ☕🎯 Start your day with a Starbucks pick-me-up using your $25 Gift Card, then head to your happy place — Target! Spend your $50 Target Gift Card on whatever brings you joy… because you deserve it. 💕 Head home and enjoy the blanket and the Target Pez sweet treat

“Just one thing” has never been truer. 😉

Head to Toe Self Care item
Head to Toe Self Care item
Head to Toe Self Care
$125

Puja inicial

Value $887

💆‍♀️ Head-to-Toe Self Care

Treat yourself to total relaxation and rejuvenation from head to toe with this incredible self-care package — featuring local favorites and luxury pampering essentials!

💫 1 Helix CO2 CoolPeel by Chandler MedSpa$800 Value
Experience smoother, brighter, younger-looking skin with this non-ablative laser resurfacing treatment that refines texture and tone.
(Not into laser treatments? You can choose a Dermaplane & Facial instead!)

💅 1 Classic Pedicure by Simplicity Nails$35 Value
Kick back and unwind while your toes get the royal treatment!

👜 Make-Up Bag with Bonus Pouch$20 Value
🕯️ ‘Relax Girl’ Candle (Peppermint, Cedar, Clove & Eucalyptus) – $16 Value
👁️ 30 24K Gold Eye Masks$8 Value
🦶 5 Shea Butter Foot Masks$8 Value

From spa-level treatments to cozy self-care nights at home, this basket has everything you need to look and feel your best — because you deserve it! 💖✨

Main Event 10- Person Fun Pack item
Main Event 10- Person Fun Pack item
Main Event 10- Person Fun Pack
$100

Puja inicial

Value $330

🎳 10 Person Fun Pack

Get ready for a day packed with friendly competition and nonstop fun! This ultimate group experience is perfect for families, friends, or team outings!

🎳 1 Hour of Bowling for up to 10 people (includes shoe rental)
🔫 1 Game of Laser Tag for up to 10 people
🕹️ $10 Game Cards for each guest (10 total — one per person)

All the action happens at the Tempe location only

Strike, tag, and play your way through an unforgettable time with this 10 Person Fun Pack! 🎉🎯

Gym & Joy Pack item
Gym & Joy Pack item
Gym & Joy Pack
$150

Puja inicial

Value: $809

💪 Gym & Joy Pack

Find your balance between fitness and relaxation with this Gym & Joy Pack — the perfect combo of sweat, self-care, and serenity! ✨

🏋️‍♀️ 1-Month Family Choice Membership at The Village Ocotillo$600 Value
Enjoy full access to state-of-the-art facilities, including heated pools, lighted tennis courts, basketball, and group fitness classes.
Plus, the Kids Club keeps little ones (ages 5+) entertained for up to 2 hours a day while parents stay on-site!

💆‍♀️ 1 60-Minute Facial or Massage$144 Value
Relax and recharge with your choice of a rejuvenating facial or a soothing full-body massage.

👜 Gym Bag$30 Value
💧 Owala Water Bottle$35 Value
Leak-proof, cup-holder friendly, and complete with a built-in straw — perfect for workouts or poolside lounging.

From cardio to calm, this basket is your ticket to wellness, joy, and a little “me-time” — all in one! 🌿💫

Mission Fun Possible item
Mission Fun Possible
$100

Puja inicial

Value $485

🎯 Mission: Fun Possible

Your mission, should you choose to accept it: hours of non-stop adventure, laughter, and sweet rewards! This ultimate family fun pack is packed with action-filled experiences the kids will love — and a little something for Mom, too! 😎

🎢 5 Slick City Passes (90-minute sessions) – $145 Value
🤸 5 KTR Passes (2-hour sessions) – $110 Value
🏃 7 Open Gym Passes at Conquer Ninja Gyms$134 Value

Includes one free instructor-led class — our 6-year-olds give it two thumbs up!
🎟️ $50 Big Air Gift Card + 2 Pairs of Socks$56 Value
🍦 5 Ice Cream Mixers from Culver’s$22 Value
👜 “Mom Bag”$18 Value
Because every super-parent needs a stylish way to carry all that kid stuff

From bouncing and sliding to ninja moves and sweet treats, this basket is pure family fun — mission accomplished! 💥

Family Fun Night at Main Event item
Family Fun Night at Main Event item
Family Fun Night at Main Event item
Family Fun Night at Main Event
$50

Puja inicial

Value: $225

🎳 Family Fun Night at Main Event!

Enjoy an unforgettable night of laughter and competition!
Includes:

  • 4 passes for one free game of Laser Tag
  • 4 passes for 1 hour of arcade game play
  • 1 hour of bowling for up to 5 people

Valid Sunday–Thursday at all Main Event locations.

Fore! the Love of Golf item
Fore! the Love of Golf item
Fore! the Love of Golf
$125

Puja inicial

Value $500

⛳ Golf Experience Basket

Perfect for the golf enthusiast! This premium bundle includes everything you need to elevate your game on the green:

  • Blue Tees Player GPS Speaker with touchscreen display ($200)
  • Golf Essentials Kit — brush, towel, ball marker, divot repair tool, golf ball, and tee holder ($30)
  • Blue Tees GPS Hard Case ($50)
  • Happy Gilmore-Inspired Headcovers — driver, fairway wood, and hybrid ($100)
  • Stanley Insulated 40 oz Tumbler ($50)
  • Titleist Pro V1x Golf Balls ($55)

Bring your next round to the next level with high-quality gear that combines technology, fun, and style on the course!

Polished & Perfect item
Polished & Perfect item
Polished & Perfect
$20

Puja inicial

Value: $50

💅 Nailed It!

For the nail lover who deserves a little pampering! 💖
Enjoy a $50 Gift Certificate toward your favorite manicure or pedicure — whether you love a classic neutral, bold sparkle, or the perfect seasonal shade. Because self-care looks good on you!

Par-Tee Time item
Par-Tee Time item
Par-Tee Time
$40

Puja inicial

Value $125

Par-Tee Time! The Ultimate Golf Experience

Perfect your swing, sharpen your aim, and enjoy a little friendly competition with this premium golf experience package — ideal for any golf enthusiast!

Includes:

  • Automatic Putting System – $30
  • Chip N Stick Islands Game – $70
  • Taylor Made Soft INK Golf Balls – $25
Autumn Charcuterie & Cheers Basket item
Autumn Charcuterie & Cheers Basket item
Autumn Charcuterie & Cheers Basket
$30

Puja inicial

Value: $100

🧀 Autumn Charcuterie & Cheers Basket

Indulge in the art of grazing with this elegant charcuterie-themed basket! Perfect for entertaining guests or enjoying a cozy evening at home, it includes everything you need to create the ultimate spread.

Includes:

  • Bamboo Charcuterie Board with Lid – $25
  • Hickory Farms Gift Pack (Unpacked) – $25
  • $50 Total Wine Gift Card
Dave & Busters' item
Dave & Busters'
$40

Puja inicial

Value: $200

🎯 Dave & Buster’s Game Night Basket

Get ready to eat, play, and win with this ultimate Dave & Buster’s Game Night Basket! Packed with game cards, free passes, food coupons, and fun surprises, it’s everything you need for an epic day (or several!) of family fun and friendly competition.

Includes:

  • (2) Game Cards – 115 Chips Each
  • (4) Passes for 60 Minutes of Unlimited Game Play
  • (5) Passes – Buy 100 Chips, Get 100 Free
  • (1) Free Appetizer Coupon
  • (1) Free Adult Entrée (with Purchase of Another)
  • (2) Pens
  • Sunglasses
  • Basketball Webcam Blocker
  • 150-Piece Mini Puzzle
  • Airhead Bites
  • Laffy Taffy Mystery Swirl
Raking in the Cash - Lottery item
Raking in the Cash - Lottery item
Raking in the Cash - Lottery
$75

Puja inicial

Value: $250

Raking in the Cash 🍂💰
Get ready to fall into a pile of winnings with this lottery ticket-filled basket that’s sure to make your wallet smile!

🏆 Let the Games Begin item
🏆 Let the Games Begin
$30

Puja inicial

Value: $140

🎲 Game Night Champions 🏆

Gather the family and let the fun begin! This Family Game Night basket has everything you need for a night full of laughs, snacks, and friendly competition.

Includes:

  • Large cozy blanket
  • Snack mix & box of popcorn
  • 8 family-favorite games — Scrabble, Monopoly, Jenga, Uno, Yahtzee, and more!
  • Trophy for the ultimate game night winner
Go Wild at the Phoenix Zoo item
Go Wild at the Phoenix Zoo
$25

Puja inicial

Value$ 80

🦒 Roar & Explore 🐅

Get ready for a wild adventure at the Phoenix Zoo! Enjoy a fun-filled day surrounded by incredible animals, lush habitats, and unforgettable family memories.

Includes:

  • 2 Admission Tickets to the Phoenix Zoo
  • Experience all the animals from around the world
  • Perfect for a family outing or a wild date day
Makutu's Island Adventure item
Makutu's Island Adventure
$25

Puja inicial

Value: $120

🌴 Adventure Awaits at Makutu’s Island! 🐒

Dive into a world of fun and imagination at Makutu’s Island — Chandler’s ultimate indoor play paradise! Perfect for kids (and kids at heart) to climb, slide, and explore this tropical adventure land.

Includes:

  • 8 × $10 Play Vouchers
  • 8 × Game Cards ($5 each)
  • Endless fun for the whole crew!


Pampered Paws Pack item
Pampered Paws Pack
$60

Puja inicial

Value: $255

🐾 Paws & Relax 🐾

Pamper your furry friends with the ultimate pet lover’s basket—perfect for both cats and dogs! Whether it’s playtime, snack time, or nap time, this bundle has everything your four-legged family members could dream of.

Includes:
🐶 Dog toothbrush set, collar set, lick mat, and Starbucks toy
🐕 Poop bags & holder, dog treats, food/water bottles, and bowls
🐾 Pet bed, cozy blanket, and travel carrier
🐱 Pet pourri, catnip toys, cat food spoon, and cat treats
🐾 Pet food & water mat

Winter Outdoor Fun Basket item
Winter Outdoor Fun Basket
$120

Puja inicial

Value: $640

❄️ Winter Outdoor Fun Basket

Get ready for adventure and cozy nights under the stars with this ultimate winter outdoor bundle! Whether you're hitting the slopes or camping by the fire, this basket has everything you need for fun and comfort all season long.

Includes:

  • Flannel Blanket – $10
  • Sleeping Bag – $10
  • Camping Lantern – $11
  • Roasting Sticks – $8
  • Mini First Aid Kit – $15
  • S’mores Supplies (2 Marshmallows, 1 box Graham Crackers, 2 Hershey’s Chocolate) – $15
  • Camping Chair – $10
  • Color Flames – $5
  • Bug Spray – $5
  • Sunscreen (3 pack) – $12
  • Big Flashlight – $8
  • Flashlight 3-Pack – $5
  • Card Games (2) – $8
  • Snowbowl Ski Passes for One Day (4) – $400
  • Dick’s Sporting Goods Gift Card – $50
  • Yeti Rambler Drink Tumblers (2) – $68

Bundle up, get outside, and make unforgettable memories this winter!

