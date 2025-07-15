Bawa Health Initiative Cena de recaudación de fondos y Noche de juegos

401 S Willow St

Ellensburg, WA 98926, USA

Children 7 and under eat FREE
Gratuito

Children 7 and under will receive a free meal including spaghetti and meatballs, salad with ranch dressing and garlic braed

Spaghetti y Albóndigas para Adultos
$20
Spaghetti y Albóndigas para Niños
$10
Pierogi y Kielbasa para Adultos
$20
Pierogi y Kielbasa para Niños
$10
Nacatamale para Adultos
$20
Nacatamale para niños
$10
Pechuga de pollo para adultos y papa al horno
$20
Pollo y papa al horno para niños
$10
Plato adicional Espaguetis con albóndigas
$5
Plato adicional Pierogi
$5
Additional Entree Kielbasa
$5
Additional Entree Nacatamale
$5
Additional Entree Chicken Breast
$5
Additional Entree Baked Potato
$5
To go spaghetti and meatballs
$5

To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.

To go pierogi
$5

To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.

To go Kielbasa
$5

To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.

To go baked potato
$5

To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.

To go baked chicken breast
$5

To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.

To go Nacatamale
$5

To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.

To go fried cabbage
$5

To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.

To go Caesar Salad
$5

To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.

To go rice and bean
$5

To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.

Bingo Played at 7pm
$15

3 games of Bingo

3 cards on each sheet

Cash Prizes


Bunco Jugado después de Bingo
$15

Premios en efectivo para

Último Bunco

Más Buncos

Más Victorias

Más Derrotas

Torneo de Cribbage después de Bingo
$15

Torneo de Doble Eliminación

Premios en efectivo para los tres primeros

jugadores

Añadir una donación para Bawa Health Initiative Inc

$

¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!