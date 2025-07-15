Bawa Health Initiative Cena de recaudación de fondos y Noche de juegos

Children 7 and under will receive a free meal including spaghetti and meatballs, salad with ranch dressing and garlic braed
To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.
To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.
To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.
To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.
To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.
To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.
To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.
To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.
To go orders need to be picked up in the kitchen at 4 pm on October 24th.
3 games of Bingo
3 cards on each sheet
Cash Prizes
Premios en efectivo para
Último Bunco
Más Buncos
Más Victorias
Más Derrotas
Torneo de Doble Eliminación
Premios en efectivo para los tres primeros
jugadores
$
¿Sabías que? ¡Recaudamos fondos con Zeffy para asegurar que el 100% de tu compra vaya a nuestra misión!